Knockaround Sunglasses Named Official NFL Licensee to Create NFL Team Sunglasses; First Collaboration Will Be Limited Edition Super Bowl LVIII Sunglasses

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Knockaround Sunglasses announces they have been named an official NFL licensee for sunglasses for all NFL teams. This collaboration brings together two iconic brands dedicated to delivering high-quality products and fostering a sense of style and unity among football fans everywhere.



Under the terms of the agreement, Knockaround will design and produce a collection of sunglasses tailored for each NFL club in some cases in multiple frame styles. The first release will be a special limited edition pair commemorating Super Bowl LVIII that will be available in February 2024.

Combining fashion-forward design with superior UV protection and optimal vision, these eyewear options will reflect the unique identity and colors of each team, enabling fans to proudly represent their teams and show their affinity while protecting their eyes in various conditions especially as they cheer on their teams in stadiums across the country.

Jeffrey R. Hennion, CEO of Knockaround, expressed his enthusiasm for this new venture, stating, "We are incredibly excited to partner with the NFL and bring our passion for sunglasses and style to the world of professional football, starting with Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The NFL has such an incredible fan base and, coupled with Knockaround's avid fan base of our own, it's a perfect match. We believe that these team-inspired sunglasses will become an essential accessory for fans, allowing them to support their favorite teams."

The eyewear collection, which is slated to be available in early 2024, will provide fashionable and functional accessories for football enthusiasts everywhere with all teams represented, some in multiple Knockaround frame styles.

This collection adds to Knockaround's extensive sport collection, launching in 2023 and 2024, including Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, U.S. Soccer and the recent announcement of Knockaround as the Official Sunglasses and Goggles of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Teams. The MLB and NHL collections are live today at https://knockaround.com/collections/mlb and https://knockaround.com/collections/nhl-sunglasses, respectively.

Knockaround is the original, affordable sunglasses company from San Diego, founded by Adam "Ace" Moyer in 2005. Centered around durable shades that are both practical and stylish, Knockaround provides high-quality sunglasses and snow goggles that won't break the bank. Knockaround has grown to offer numerous different frame styles in a wide range of colors, ongoing Limited Edition special releases, collaborations, and an interactive "design your own" custom eyewear shop. Knockaround Eyewear has been featured in GQ, US Weekly, and The Today Show and worn by countless celebrities, including Matthew McConaughey, John Mayer, Natalie Portman, Snoop Dogg, and John Legend. For more information, visit Knockaround.com or follow (@knockaround) on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

