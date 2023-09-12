Annual Digiday award honoring the best in marketing celebrates JibJab's 30% boost in CTR with the help of MoEngage's customer engagement platform

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2023) - MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform, won the 2023 Digiday Technology Awards in the "Best Personalization" and "Best A/B Testing Platform" Categories. The Digiday Technology Awards recognize companies using technology to modernize media and marketing. Digiday recognized how MoEngage customer JibJab leveraged the customer engagement platform to create better, more personalized experiences for their users.

"We are so excited to be featured as the success story that helped MoEngage achieve this prestigious award," said Paul Hanges, CEO of JibJab. "Alongside MoEngage, JibJab's personalization and testing capabilities empowered us to deliver fun and engaging content to the right customer at the right time, enhancing our customer engagement strategies. Jibjab is all about adding fun to our customers' digital lives, and MoEngage has continued to support us to achieve that vision."

Part of the award nomination process involved sharing real-world statistics based on technology users. MoEngage was named a winner based on an actual use case from its customer, JibJab, an American digital entertainment studio known for its personalized ecards and videos for every occasion. Using the MoEngage customer engagement platform, JibJab's marketing team gained a deeper understanding of their customers. It used these insights to send highly personalized communication based on each customer's current journey stage. As a result, JibJab achieved a 1.5X lift in conversion rates and an 82% increase in its click-through rate (CTR) by leveraging MoEngage's Best Time to Send feature.

"These award wins highlight how MoEngage's enterprise-grade customer engagement platform uses behavioral analytics to glean insights into the wants of each customer so that marketers can meet them anywhere on the buyer journey," said Rachel Bergman, general manager, North America for MoEngage. "The Digiday Technology Awards further validate our approach to personalization, which is proven to help brands acquire new customers and build loyalty. We are honored by this recognition."

The Digiday Technology Awards highlight how brands such as JibJab integrate new marketing technologies in pursuit of highly effective personalization balanced with data privacy. See the full 2023 roster of winners here.

MoEngage will highlight more customer success stories at its upcoming GROWTH Summit in New York City on Thursday, September 14. To attend this event, visit https://www.hashgrowth.org/events/growth-summit-newyork-2023/.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by more than 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, Flipkart, Domino's, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Travelodge, and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion customers every month. With offices in ten countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

MoEngage was named one of America's Best Startup Employers 2022 by Forbes and one of the Top 25 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work For by Battery Ventures in 2021. To learn more, visit www.moengage.com.

