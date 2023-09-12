Platform Trusted By Procter Gamble, RIMASYS GROUP and Macromedia University To Scale Metaverse Functionality

Bizzlogic, a software company that provides data visualization, virtual reality, augmented reality, and metaverse platform development, today announced the full launch of Meadow, its flagship metaverse platform. Meadow is a digital reality for users to work, collaborate, and create meaningful connections in an immersive space. The turnkey metaverse-as-a-service product is easy to use, scalable, and flexible enabling businesses and individuals to drive deeper engagement.

Meadow delivers a one-stop metaverse platform that unleashes the potential of virtual collaboration. Through its easy-to-use customizable settings, Meadow users are empowered to build enhanced connections with a global network. Meadow also provides partners with deeper analytics to understand user behavior and make data-driven decisions.

Meadow offers three core benefits:

Accessibility: Through its turnkey, user-friendly model, Meadow runs on a standard WiFi connection and requires no additional equipment, to offer a convenient, affordable and frictionless immersive technology alternative to enable companies across verticals to craft their own unique virtual presence in minutes. Sustainability: Meadow works with partners to mitigate their carbon footprints, resulting in a reduction of several hundred tons of CO2 emissions through optimized travel strategies. Creativity: Leveraging Unreal Engine 5, Meadow delivers photorealistic, stunning and cinematic type of visuals, and provides an end-to-end customizable experience.

"Today's technological advancements, in many ways, erode the connective tissue between human beings," said Meadow CEO, Pascal Kuemper. "Meadow's mission is to reinvent the quality, frequency, and depth of global human engagement. We're creating a space that is safe, collaborative, and results in long-term influence. Our goal is to expand the limits of physical experience through convenient and affordable immersive technology."

Although research predicts immersive technology will add $5 trillion to the global economy by 2030, there remain several barriers to adoption. For businesses, the lack of metaverse interoperability and long-term value remain primary challenges, as metaverse platforms have yet to enable users to share data across applications. Additionally, companies across verticals are hard-pressed to identify how the technology opens new interactive and engagement opportunities that generate long-term value.

For users, concerns over metaverse tangibility, usefulness, and user-friendliness contribute to its limited traction, with nearly one-third of US adults claiming to not know what the metaverse is or how it can be used. With more than half of consumers planning to join the metaverse, it's crucial that companies are equipped with a user-friendly, cost-effective metaverse solution to accommodate the growing demand.

Meadow envisions a future in which users can build and customize worlds with digital tools, tailored to their needs. Through simplicity and cost-effectiveness, Meadow aims to reinvent the quality, frequency, and depth of global human engagement through its immersive digital world.

