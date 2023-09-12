i-Blason and SUPCASE Release New Phone Cases for the iPhone 15 Series

Plus Fan Faves are Back With New Colors and Exclusive Designs

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Two top manufacturers of protective mobile device accessories, i-Blason and SUPCASE, have launched new phone case designs for the iPhone 15 series.







SUPCASE will have its flagship, the Unicorn Beetle PRO, which will be available in three new colors: Gradient Purple, Gradient Blue, and Gradient Green.

New this year will be the Unicorn Beetle Air Mag, a MagSafe-compatible bumper case with an air cushion around the frame for added protection. This is available in Black and Gray.

Other new colors this year include Clear for the UB Pro Mag and Gray for the UB Mag XT.

Sister brand i-Blason is releasing two new product lines: the Cosmo Mag and Shield Mag.

Based on its most well-known Cosmo Collection, Cosmo Mag has been designed specifically to include MagSafe charging and lens protection with a built-in camera cover that doubles as a kickstand. This year, the Cosmo Collection will include our fan favorites in our signature marble pattern as well as 18+ exclusive new designs that can be found on i-Blason.com.

Shield Mag, on the other hand, features a clear and sleek design to showcase the iPhone 15's color. It is also MagSafe-compatible, has a built-in camera cover that doubles as a multi-angle kickstand, and is available in Black, Blue, and Titan Gray.

As for the Ares Mag, new colors include White, Blue, and Gray.

Both brands are also releasing their respective lens protectors and screen protectors, which align with their commitment to providing maximum protection for the iPhone 15.

About SUPCASE

In 2018, the Unicorn Beetle PRO won CNET's first annual drop test, not only with the highest total feet but as the lowest-cost case in its class. Unlike the other name brands, SUPCASE delivers higher quality than you'd expect for the price, with a built-in screen protector, kickstand, and free belt-clip holster in one package (models vary). Since winning CNET's first annual drop test, the UB Pro has attained legendary status, surviving 50 feet by Everything Apple Pro (twice), getting run over with cars, flung out the window at 50 mph, stopping a bullet (true story), exploding phone batteries, aircraft towbars, cattle, lawnmower blades, and more. SUPCASE is a trademark of Brillotech, Inc., a sister company of i-Blason LLC. For more information, visit SUPCASE.com.

About i-Blason LLC

From humble beginnings operating out of a garage in Atlanta, Georgia, i-Blason began with a revolutionary approach to mobile accessories. Using advanced engineering, the company's cases provide maximum protection. i-Blason's products are not only durable but also reflect personality through classic and kid-friendly cases designed with ergonomics in mind. To learn more, visit i-Blason.com.

Contact: Melissa Hau | Brand Manager | marketing@i-Blason.com

Contact Information

Melissa Hau

Brand Manager

melissa.hau@i-blason.com

SOURCE: SUPCASE

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783066/i-blason-and-supcase-release-new-phone-cases-for-the-iphone-15-series