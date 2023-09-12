EQS-News: Birkenstock Holding Limited / Key word(s): Statement

BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES FILING OF REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING



12.09.2023 / 22:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE LONDON/UNITED KINGDOM, SEPTEMBER 12, 2023 BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES FILING OF REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING Birkenstock Holding Limited ("BIRKENSTOCK") announced today that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of ordinary shares to be sold and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. BIRKENSTOCK intends to apply to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BIRK." Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley (in alphabetical order) are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Citigroup, Evercore ISI, Jefferies, UBS Investment Bank, BNP PARIBAS, Bernstein, and HSBC are acting as bookrunners for the proposed offering, and Baird, BMO Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank Securities, Piper Sandler, Stifel, William Blair, Telsey Advisory Group and Williams Trading LLC are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, via telephone: (866) 471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014. A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The proposed offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering. This press release shall also not be considered an offer of securities in any member state (each, a "Member State") of the European Economic Area ("EEA"). This press release does not constitute a "prospectus" within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended and any relevant national implementing measure, the "Prospectus Regulation"). In the EEA, any potential offer of securities would only be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation, as implemented in that Member State, from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of securities. MEDIA CONTACT Birkenstock Holding Limited ir@birkenstock-holding.com ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK Birkenstock Holding Limited is the ultimate parent company of Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG and its subsidiaries (the "Birkenstock Group"). BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - encouraging proper foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and backed by a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the Zeitgeist brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics segments. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").



12.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

