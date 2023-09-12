- Metal recycler located in Hall 19, Stand R-H191 -

Sims Metal, a global leader in metal recycling, today announced that the company will be joining a list of more than 370 exhibitors at the Resource Waste Management Expo (RWM), a part of Environmental Services Solutions Expo, 13-14 September 2023.

Taking place at the NEC in Birmingham, the RWM is the UK's premier event for the recycling, resource, waste, and broader environmental services industry. The event provides a platform to connect with others, learn and drive positive industry and environmental change, focussing on the circular economy, net-zero, and material processing solutions that contribute to a more sustainable future.

For more than 100 years, Sims Metal has helped businesses that generate obsolete industrial metal accomplish their carbon reduction targets, reduce their environmental impact, and achieve their corporate responsibility goals. As a driver of the circular, low-carbon economy, the company's global operations help divert millions of tonnes of material from landfill each year.

"We are excited to exhibit at RWM for the second consecutive year and speak with attendees about all the metal recycling solutions we can provide for the waste management industry," said Peter Lunn, UK business development manager, at Sims Metal. "Sims Metal is dedicated to innovation, committed to sustainability, and invests in state-of-the-art processing and recovery equipment to maximise material recovery all of which can be beneficial to the businesses in this sector."

Attendees will be able to meet with Sims Metal representatives and discuss opportunities for recycling their scrap metal in a safe and compliant manner. Registration for the Expo is now open. Find Sims Metal at stand R-H191.

About Sims Metal

Founded in Sydney, Australia, in 1917, Sims Metal, has grown from being an Australian-centric company to one of the most significant metal recycling companies in the world. A division of Sims Limited, Sims Metal has bases of operation in Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States where they buy and process discarded ferrous and non-ferrous metal and sell the recycled material to manufacturers in 30 countries. Each year, the company recycles approximately 10 million tonnes of metal across its global operations. In line with its shared purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, Sims Metal is preparing for, and adapting to, the significant industrial and environmental changes in society and the industry. Visit www.simsmm.co.uk to learn more.

