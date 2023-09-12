OPEN CALL FOR APPLICATIONS: SFER IK MUSEION ANNOUNCES NEW $100,000 ARTIST AWARD INCLUDING RESIDENCY IN THE MAYAN JUNGLE

The winning artist will be given $100,000 USD to create a new work using AI and receive a two-month residency at AZULIK Uh May

FRANCISCO UH MAY, Mexico, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SFER IK Museion, an interdisciplinary creative sphere by AZULIK with locations in Tulum and Uh May, launches the SFER IK AWARD, a new award for artists to create a work using artificial intelligence. The winning artist will receive $100,000 USD to develop their AI-integrated artwork, as well as a two-month residency with access to onsite resources at AZULIK Uh May, a sprawling creative campus home to several workshops, local artisans, and a suite of new digital facilities entitled FabLab. Art residencies will also be offered to second and third prize winners.

The open call for applications runs from September 12 through November 17, 2023, with the winner selected by an international jury of leading artists and curators and announced during Miami Art Week. Fostered by Roth, AZULIK's founder and CEO, and under the direction of the Creative Director Marcello Dantas, the award will be open to international artists from all disciplines to create an AI-integrated work that addresses themes of biodiversity, interspecies collaboration, ancestral knowledge, and the harmonious integration of science, technology, and nature. The purpose of the open call is to create an opportunity for artists to generate new and daring artworks that will expand the boundaries of technology and their artistic practices within the natural environment of the Mayan jungle. The proposals will be evaluated based on several factors including the artist's integration of AI, application of the themes, and the feasibility of realizing the work, which will ultimately be showcased at SFER IK's upcoming open-air museum in Tulum. The SFER IK Award is part of AZULIK's ongoing support of culture as it prepares to launch new museums in Tulum (across from the acclaimed AZULIK property) and AlUla, Saudi Arabia. Artists can submit proposals by visiting www.sferik.art/award

SFER IK is an interdisciplinary arts center located in the ancient Mayan village of Uh May, half an hour from Tulum, Mexico. An example of biomorphic architecture, SFER IK was designed to incorporate the nature that surrounds it, seamlessly weaving in native trees, vines, and natural wildlife, constructed solely out of locally sourced, sustainable materials.

