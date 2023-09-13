DJ Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association organizes Belt and Road seminar to celebrate the tenth anniversary

EQS Newswire / 13/09/2023 / 09:00 UTC+8 Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association organizes Belt and Road seminar to celebrate the tenth anniversary Hong Kong, 13th September 2023 - Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) and Silk Road Development Association announced their collaboration to jointly organize a seminar commemorating the tenth anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative. The event, titled "Connecting the World: Unlocking E-Commerce and Logistics Potential along the Belt and Road," was held on 12th September at SME Centre of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, aiming to explore the achievements, challenges, and future development of the Belt and Road Initiative. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launched in 2013, has played a crucial role in enhancing regional connectivity, promoting trade cooperation, and fostering economic development along the Silk Road. As a leading organization in the e-commerce logistics industry, the association recognizes the far-reaching impact of the BRI and its influence on global trade and logistics networks. The seminar focused in infrastructure construction, trade cooperation, financial cooperation, logistics and sustainable development. The seminar brought together industry experts, scholars, and policymakers to share their experiences and insights in these areas and discuss how to strengthen collaboration and promote the implementation of the BRI. As a leading organization in Hong Kong e-commerce logistics industry, the association has been committed to promoting the excellent development of e-commerce logistics services. This seminar is an important initiative of collaboration between the Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association and the Silk Road Development Association, aiming to promote cross-border cooperation, share best practices, and foster industry development. Ms Suki Cheung, President of Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association, said, "We are honored to collaborate with Silk Road Development Association to co-organize this seminar, celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative. It is a significant milestone that allows us to review the achievements of the past decade and look forward to future development. We look forward to discussing with experts and representatives from various sectors how to further promote the Belt and Road Initiative and enhance regional connectivity and prosperity." For more information or media inquiries, please contact: Shirley Chu Vice Chairperson - Partnerships shirleychu@hkela.org About Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) The Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) is the first logistics association established for professionals in the online sales and e-commerce logistics industry in Hong Kong. Its members consist of professionals from various industries, including cross-border logistics, e-commerce logistics, supply chain management, logistics consulting, transportation, and warehousing. The association is dedicated to promoting and enhancing the development of the e-commerce logistics industry by connecting logistics experts, practitioners, and students. The association advocates for business growth and development among its members through collaboration. It provides a platform for members to connect and interact, with members from different specialties sharing knowledge and industry insights and exchanging market analysis and trends to maximize cooperation opportunities among members. The main goal is to unite stakeholders in the industry, actively connect with different local and overseas units and organizations, promote exchanges, and expand strategic cooperation. Through technological innovation, it aims to develop and create opportunities together, strengthen Hong Kong's position as a hub for e-commerce logistics in the Asia-Pacific region, and enhance the prospects of the Hong Kong e-commerce logistics industry. https://www.hkela.org/ File: Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association organizes Belt and Road seminar to celebrate the tenth anniversary 13/09/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1724691&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2023 21:00 ET (01:00 GMT)