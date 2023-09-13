Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Avenir LNG places LNG bunker trio with Wilhelmsen Ship Management

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- London-headquartered global energy supplier for small-scale LNG and gas carrier owner Avenir LNG Limited (Avenir) has awarded the management of three LNG bunker vessels to Wilhelmsen Ship Management (Wilhelmsen). The vessels awarded are Avenir Achievement, Avenir Ascension and Avenir Aspiration.

Left - Carl Schou (CEO and President of Wilhelmsen Ship Management) and Right - Peter Mackey (CEO of Avenir LNG)

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with our new client, Avenir and we look forward to managing these state-of-the-art LNG bunker tankers, which hold a pivotal role in the industry's ongoing energy transition. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will bring and the value it will deliver to both parties," said Carl Schou, CEO and President of Wilhelmsen Ship Management.

Avenir is a new customer to Wilhelmsen. The three vessels were previously managed by Hoegh LNG, one of three blue-chip shareholders in Avenir LNG alongside Stolt Nielsen Ltd and Golar LNG.

"Hoegh LNG have contributed enormously to the success of Avenir LNG since the company was established in 2018, paving a solid foundation for the future. We applaud all their hard work and Hoegh LNG will continue to be key part of our growth trajectory as a key shareholder. The award to Wilhelmsen, one of the world's top ship managers with global reach, represents a new milestone on our journey and we have full confidence in the added value they can deliver," said Avenir LNG CEO Peter Mackey.

With a new strategic vision and robust asset base, he adds that Avenir is well-placed to weather what can often be a volatile market.

The Oslo-stock listed company currently has a total fleet of 5 tankers in the water. The latest vessel to join the fleet was the 20,000-cbm Avenir Achievement in May last year. It also owns a small-scale LNG terminal in Sardinia, with assets/partnership now operating in China, Malaysia, the Mediterranean, Baltic Sea and the Caribbean.

About Wilhelmsen Ship Management

Wilhelmsen Ship Management is a Wilh. Wilhelmsen Group company. Wilhelmsen is one of the world's largest third-party ship managers with a portfolio of more than 450 vessels and 11,000 active seafarers.

About Avenir LNG Ltd

Avenir LNG supplies small-scale LNG to off-grid industry, power generation and marine transport. Avenir LNG has quickly become one of the leading providers of small-scale LNG solutions, with a fleet of small-scale LNG vessels and terminal assets and working with local partners to unlock new markets for natural gas.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2206858/Left___Carl_Schou__Wilhelmsen__and_Right___Peter_Mackey__Avenir.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/avenir-lng-places-lng-bunker-trio-with-wilhelmsen-ship-management-301923404.html

