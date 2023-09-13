Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Agreement

PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR Evolva and Nice & Green agree on improvements to financing agreement Reinach, 13 September 2023 - Evolva (SIX: EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, agreed with its financing partner Nice & Green SA on changes to its financing arrangement, with Nice & Green waiving the drawdown condition of the share price not falling below CHF 1.40. On 26 June 2023, Evolva communicated that it had signed a new financing agreement with its financing partner Nice & Green SA, enabling Evolva to draw at least CHF 5.25 million until the end of 2023 against the issuance of convertible notes. This was conditional upon the shareholders approving the increase of the conditional capital at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of 24 August 2023 and upon the VWAP of an Evolva share not being equal or lower than CHF 1.40 (in which case Nice & Green was entitled to suspend the agreement). As communicated on 24 August 2023, the shareholders approved the increase of the conditional capital at the EGM. Nice & Green now approached Evolva to propose a different disbursement schedule of the CHF 5.25 million for the next months. Thanks to its successful cash management, Evolva has less cash needs than originally forecasted when the new financing agreement was signed in June. This enabled Evolva to agree to the different disbursement schedule requested by Nice & Green. In return, Nice & Green has irrevocably waived the drawdown condition of the share price not falling below CHF 1.40. The CHF 5.25 million available under the financing arrangement secure Evolva's financing needs until at least the end of this year, giving the company sufficient flexibility to find an alternative financing solution as part of the currently ongoing comprehensive strategic review (which includes the sale of the company).

