Augnito Announces Significant Upgrades for On-Premises Hosting in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as Part of Distinct Strategy Move

The Medical Voice AI solutions provider believes healthcare institutions should be allowed to transition IoT (Internet of Things) architecture at their own pace

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While the rest of the HealthTech and Fintech world scrambles to adopt cloud-based computing services, Augnito,one of the world's fastest-growing SaaS (Software as a Service) companies in healthcare, has opted for a different approach. The Clinical Speech Recognition specialists have simultaneously developed an On-premises hosting service that is at par with Cloud offerings, in a bid to support organizations' data security policies and ease the migration process.

Augnito's alternative tactic is rooted in practicality and their longstanding commitment to user centricity. On-premises servers offer higher performance speeds, significantly improving users' operating systems. Additionally, there are a number of legacy applications in use that will require time to transition out of. Augnito believes that healthcare professionals will find it comforting to have the ability to change in a more thoughtful and strategic manner,rather than rushing to pivot.

Augnito's regional partners have enthusiastically welcomed the opportunity to access exceptional software that not only adheres to stringent information-security standards,but also seamlessly aligns with The Kingdom's Vision 2030 framework.

Augnito is at the forefront of technology innovation in the industry. Their Cloud computing systems enable all the agility, scalability, and cost-efficiency benefits that have led to the recent industry-wide revolution. However, there are some major concerns in a sector as critical as healthcare that industry professionals are more comfortable addressing with On-Premise hosting. These include security risks, over-dependence on the internet and connectivity, and lack of control over the organization's infrastructure or resources, among others.

Augnito is HIPAA, GDPR, SOC 2, and ISO 27001 compliant, among others-showcasing an unwavering commitment to providing safe, secure, and reliable technology solutions. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has also called for stricter control on data residency in the age of AI, and running these AI systems intrinsically requires a lot of computing power.

Known for being attentive, meticulous and human-centric in their approach to technology, Augnito identified these gaps early and developed a state-of-the-art physical hosting service, especially for The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With these servers, healthcare providers have full control and ownership of their security systems, data, and other resources. Their IT teams can address potential concerns or vulnerabilities independently and immediately. It also allows for greater flexibility in integrating new tools or managing existing resources.

"I believe it is imperative for healthcare organizations to be able to evaluate which type of solution makes most sense for them.Of course,Cloud services are growing at an exponential rate worldwide. However, healthcare is an extremely sensitive sector and should be allowed to transition at its own pace.There are intangibles-like both patient and practitioners' comfort levels with data being stored in the Cloud-that cannot be overlooked.As with any new technology, there is also bound to be a transition phase, where people are tentative and still familiarizing themselves. We wanted to make this phase as easy to navigate as possible for our customers." - Rustom Lawyer,Co-Founder & CEO, Augnito.

About Augnito:

Augnito is an intuitive and advanced Voice-AI solution innovator, revolutionizing clinical documentation in the global healthcare market. Augnito helps streamline clinical workflows, makes healthcare intelligence securely accessible, and ensures that physicians have more time to concentrate on their primary concern: patient care.Their solutions are currently in use at more than 400 hospitals,across more than 20 countries.

For more information or assistance,please visit augnito.ai

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/augnito-announces-significant-upgrades-for-on-premises-hosting-in-the-kingdom-of-saudi-arabia-as-part-of-distinct-strategy-move-301925777.html