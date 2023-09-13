Bringing newest resources and enhanced services at EMEA'S leading TV neighbourhood

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) announces that its two high-power HOTBIRD 13F and HOTBIRD 13G satellites have entered into full commercial service. Located at Eutelsat's 13° East flagship video neighbourhood, the satellites are reinforcing and enhancing the broadcast quality of around nine hundred television channels into more than 160 million homes across Europe, Northern Africa and the Middle East. These new state-of-the-art satellites are also bringing advanced features to 13° East, including in-orbit redundancy ability and uplink signal protection and resilience.

The HOTBIRD video neighbourhood is host to 7 premium TV platforms, over 600 pay-TV channels, 300 free-to-air channels, and 500 HDTV and UHD channels. With its unique pan-European coverage, in Europe alone HOTBIRD reaches 130 million homes. The satellites also distribute TV channels to 90% of cable and IPTV operators in the Europe and MENA region, making 13° East the leading DTH, cable, IP, and DTT provider across the region. With their entry into service, the HOTBIRD 13F and HOTBIRD 13G satellites are releasing the three satellites previously located at 13° East, to carry out new missions.

Built by manufacturer Airbus Defence and Space, the satellites are based on the new generation Eurostar Neo telecommunications satellite platform, developed under an ESA partnership project with Airbus designed to foster innovation and competitiveness in the European space industry.

Particular to HOTBIRD 13G, the satellite hosts the EGNOS GEO-4 payload, pertaining to the European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA). Fully operational since June, the payload enables the EUSPA to deliver reliable and secure space-based services and provides additional satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS) service capabilities within and beyond the European Union, supporting a growing number of users.

Laurence Delpy, General Manager for the Video Business Unit, commented: "With are delighted that EUTELSAT HOTBIRD 13F and HOTBIRD 13G are now in service. 13° East is one of Eutelsat's long-standing, leading orbital locations and has been boosting audience growth for our broadcasters since 1983. Satellite maintains an integral role in the media supply chain, particularly to support the live transmission of major news and sporting events. Our clients across Europe and MENA can look forward to an ever-better service with this pair of powerful new satellites."

Eva Berneke, Eutelsat Chief Executive Officer, added: Operating high-power orbital resources to bring video services to as many people as possible is one of the pillars of our business. With the entry into service of these two new satellites at a historic position for Eutelsat and a flagship position for Europe, North Africa and the MENA region, we are ensuring continued operational excellence for our clients. With two EGNOS payloads now hosted on our in-orbit resources, Eutelsat is also proud to complete the GNSS network for our European Union long-term customer and partner, the EUSPA, and to be part and parcel of the EU's capacity to deliver reliable and secure space-based services".

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of 36 satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Committed to promoting all facets of sustainable development across its business activities, Eutelsat leverages its in-orbit resources to help bridge the digital divide while maintaining a safe and uncluttered space environment. As an attractive and socially responsible employer, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat please visit www.eutelsat.com

