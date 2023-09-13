Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.09.2023
Gabun trotzt politischen Veränderungen! Genau deshalb lauert hier eine hervorragende Rendite-Chance!
WKN: A2ADQM | ISIN: AU000000RCE5 | Ticker-Symbol: R9Q
Tradegate
12.09.23
16:03 Uhr
0,350 Euro
-0,010
-2,78 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
RECCE PHARMACEUTICALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RECCE PHARMACEUTICALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3360,36008:44
0,3360,35808:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AAP IMPLANTATE
AAP IMPLANTATE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AAP IMPLANTATE AG0,900-3,23 %
ADVICENNE3,2900,00 %
CAPMAN OYJ2,5100,00 %
CHUBB LIMITED194,00+0,26 %
EGDON RESOURCES PLC0,0410,00 %
GARMIN LTD98,00-0,25 %
NEPI ROCKCASTLE NV5,1500,00 %
OFS CREDIT COMPANY INC7,7000,00 %
PROSUS NV64,26-0,36 %
PURMO GROUP OYJ6,8200,00 %
RECCE PHARMACEUTICALS LTD0,350-2,78 %
ROCKCLIFF METALS CORPORATION0,0210,00 %
ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED6,3750,00 %
SILEON AB0,1430,00 %
TIE KINETIX NV30,6000,00 %
UNITE GROUP PLC10,800-0,92 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.