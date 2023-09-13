Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Gabun trotzt politischen Veränderungen! Genau deshalb lauert hier eine hervorragende Rendite-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA8R | ISIN: DK0060534915 | Ticker-Symbol: NOVC
Tradegate
12.09.23
21:59 Uhr
185,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
183,78185,0412.09.
0,0000,00012.09.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.09.2023 | 07:47
245 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Novo Nordisk A/S: Novo Nordisk conducts a two-for-one stock split

Bagsværd, Denmark, 13 September 2023 - As communicated on 10 August 2023 in connection with the release of Novo Nordisk's financial results for the first six months of 2023, Novo Nordisk's Board of Directors has approved a split of the trading units of the Novo Nordisk B shares listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and of the American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) listed on New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in a two-for-one ratio.

Novo Nordisk's B shares have been listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen in trading units of DKK 0.20 and its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) that equal B-shares of DKK 0.20 have been listed on New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Consequently, the trading unit of the Novo Nordisk B shares listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen has been changed from DKK 0.20 to DKK 0.10 as of 13 September 2023. The ADRs will similarly be split as of 20 September 2023 to maintain the one-to-one relationship between the B-share and the ADR.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 59,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com,Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn andYouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media:
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com (mailto:abmo@novonordisk.com)

Elizabeth DeLuca (US)
+1 609 580 9868
edel@novonordisk.com (mailto:edel@novonordisk.com)

Investors:
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com (mailto:dabo@novonordisk.com)

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com (mailto:jrde@novonordisk.com)

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com (mailto:dhel@novonordisk.com)

Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com (mailto:mjhr@novonordisk.com)

Sina Meyer
+45 3075 6656 azey@novonordisk.com (mailto:azey@novonordisk.com)

Frederik Taylor Pitter
+45 3075 8259 fptr@novonordisk.com (mailto:fptr@novonordisk.com)

Attachment

  • PR230913-Stock-Split (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/78652f07-9680-42cd-9790-ec2d24935577)

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.