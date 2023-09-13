A team of researchers from Norway analyzed a case study of a cascade hydropower system hybridized with both floating and ground mounted PV under sub-Saharan African market conditions. It found that hybrid systems can reduce seasonal variability in renewable energy generation and increase annual producer profits under both PPA and spot market schemes.A study by researchers at the Institute for Energy Technology in Norway has analyzed the techno-economic feasibility of the hybridization of a hypothetical cascade hydropower system with floating photovoltaics (FPV) and ground mounted photovoltaics ...

