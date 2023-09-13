Finland celebrates gender equality by awarding the International Gender Equality Prize every two years. The prize is awarded to a person or organisation that has made a significant international contribution to gender equality.

This year's Prize Jury includes human rights activist Zarifa Ghafari, actress Krista Kosonen, news anchor Richard Lui, co-founder and President of GWL Voices Susana Malcorra and CMI Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation's Chair of the Board Alexander Stubb.

The success of Finland as a country is to a great extent linked with improvements in the status of women and gender equality. For example, Finland was the first country in the world to extend the right to vote and stand for elections to all women and men in 1906. The country has been a frontrunner in gender equality for over a century now and the award is a way to champion gender equality efforts worldwide.

In 2023, the EUR 300,000 prize amount will be awarded in a ceremony in Tampere on 11 December 2023.

Around 450 proposals for the next awardee were received in a call open to all. The next step for the International Jury is to examine the nominations and propose a recipient. The recipient will be announced at a gala in Tampere on 11 December 2023.

This year's Prize Jury includes human rights activist Zarifa Ghafari, actress Krista Kosonen, news anchor Richard Lui, co-founder and President of GWL Voices Susana Malcorra and CMI Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation's Chair of the Board Alexander Stubb. The jury is chaired by Saara-Sofia Sirén, President of the National Council of Women of Finland.

