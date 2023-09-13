The "Plant Our Planet" Concert to be held by South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and HAEGIN's "Play Together"

A K-Pop concert will be held on upcoming Sept. 15th, 12:00 PM (UTC)

The concert will feature popular K-Pop artists such as THE BOYZ, fromis_9, and more

The concert will be held as an opportunity to respond to the global climate crisis

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Game Company HAEGIN (CEO Young-il Lee) has announced that the "Plant Our Planet" (POP) Concert hosted by South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be held in their mobile casual social network game "Play Together".

The POP Concert is held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with Korea Forest Service and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) as part of their reforestation campaign to counter the climate crisis. The concert has been planned to raise awareness of the global climate crisis and encourage players from around the globe to participate in the "Plant Our Planet" Campaign.

The concert's lineup consists of popular K-Pop artists such as THE BOYZ, BAEKHO, fromis_9, AB6IX, and YOUNITE, and will showcase their amazing skills during their performances. After the performances, a special behind-the-scenes video will be premiered at the concert.

The concert will take place at the Kaia Island Concert Hall on September 15th at 12:00 PM UTC. Teaser posters and video clips can be found at the Concert Hall and the Merch Shop will be selling hats and t-shirts for the "Plant Our Planet" Campaign.

Also, players may have a chance to receive the "KOREAZ Lightstick" as a reward by taking on missions and helping a trainee NPC who dreams of becoming a K-Pop star by September 15th, before the concert. The lightstick is an in-game cosmetic item and will automatically appear in players' hands upon entering to see the concert to help them enjoy their concert-going experience.

All players who have logged into Play Together may see the POP Concert free of charge after a countdown that will signal the start of the concert on September 15th at 12:00 PM UTC.

For more information on the POP Concert held on Kaia Island, please visit the official "Play Together" communities below:

