Mittwoch, 13.09.2023
Gabun trotzt politischen Veränderungen! Genau deshalb lauert hier eine hervorragende Rendite-Chance!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.09.2023 | 08:35
Van Lanschot Kempen NV: Announcing planned legal merger between Van Lanschot Kempen and Mercier Vanderlinden Asset Management

Amsterdam/'s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 13September 2023

Van Lanschot Kempen today filed its proposal to merge Van Lanschot Kempen NV and Mercier Vanderlinden Asset Management NV at the Chamber of Commerce in 's-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands. A few days ago, Mercier Vanderlinden Asset Management did the same at the Registry of the Antwerp Enterprise Court, in a next step towards a full merger of Van Lanschot Belgium and Mercier Vanderlinden.

On 6 April 2023, Van Lanschot Kempen and Mercier Vanderlinden's shareholders completed the accelerated acquisition by Van Lanschot Kempen of the remaining 30% stake in Mercier Vanderlinden. The proposal just filed involves the cross-border legal merger that will see Mercier Vanderlinden Asset Management (the acquired company) merge with Van Lanschot Kempen (the acquirer) on 31 December 2023. Mercier Vanderlinden Asset Management will cease to exist on 1 January 2024. The merger is subject to regulatory approval.

From 1 January 2024, Van Lanschot Belgium and Mercier Vanderlinden will continue as Mercier Van Lanschot, a name reflecting the combine's complementarity. Private Clients in Belgium will be reporting as a separate segment from that same date.

Media Relations
Maud van Gaal and Daan Joosen

T +31 20 354 45 85 mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

Investor Relations
Tosca Holtland

T +31 20 354 45 90 investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen NV
Van Lanschot Kempen is an independent, specialist wealth manager active in private banking, investment management and investment banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Through our long-term focus, we create positive financial and nonfinancial value. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Important legal information and cautionary note on forward-looking statements
This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof

Attachment

  • Van Lanschot Kempen_press release_legal merger (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4b4df3a1-675a-4c32-b3f8-57c0a019e67b)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
