Infinity Reply, the Reply group company specialising in 3D visualisations and the development of customised CGI and real-time solutions, have been named an Unreal Engine Authorized Service Partner by Epic Games. The status recognises companies that are making an outstanding contribution to successful projects and are capable of helping customers achieve success.

As the adoption and use of Unreal Engine have grown exponentially across a variety of industries, Unreal Authorized Service Partners provide the highest level of technical support, implementation, and co-development services to current and future Unreal Engine customers.

Infinity Reply is bringing visions to life using the Unreal Engine for product visualisation or captivating animations. The productions, generated from Unreal or enhanced with post-production technique, exude excellence. The goal is to reach the audience effortlessly with seamless streaming of Unreal content and craft complex VR scenes. From captivating presentations to virtual showrooms, the streaming capabilities open up global reach and customer interaction. The real-time configurators empower customers to personalize any product with ease. With robust pipelines and tailored custom models, they benefit from enhanced performance and streamlined workflows.

Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply added: "Reply is recognised as a top player in driving value to customers and we're proud to be named as Unreal Authorized Service Partners. We pride ourselves in the provision of creative tools for real-time rendering to develop high-quality projects for our clients, enabling them to strengthen their digital presence and to stand out from the competition in the customer experience they can offer to end-users."

In 2020, Infinity Reply also received an Epic MegaGrant from Epic for their expertise and innovative approach, which was used in a PoC for the automotive customer Opel.

