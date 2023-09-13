Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2023) - Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) refers to its announcement made on 7 September 2023 that the Federal Court of Australia had approved convening of the Scheme Meeting and distribution of the Scheme Booklet in relation to the proposed acquisition of Newcrest by Newmont Overseas Holdings Pty Ltd, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, by way of a scheme of arrangement.

The attached letter has been dispatched today by post to Newcrest shareholders in the manner described in Newcrest's announcement on 7 September 2023. The letter contains details on where the Scheme Booklet can be viewed and downloaded, as well as instructions on how to lodge a proxy form. An email containing similar information has been dispatched to those Newcrest shareholders who have elected to receive electronic communications from Newcrest.

This information is available on our website at www.newcrest.com

13 September 2023

Dear Shareholder

Notice of Access

Proposed acquisition of Newcrest by Newmont

On behalf of the board of Newcrest Mining Limited ACN 005 683 625 (Newcrest), I am pleased to advise that the Scheme Booklet in relation to the proposed acquisition of Newcrest by Newmont Overseas Holdings Pty Ltd (a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Newmont Corporation) is now available.

The Scheme Booklet (including the Notice of Scheme Meeting) is an important document and requires your immediate attention. You should read it carefully and in its entirety before deciding whether or not to vote in favour of the proposed transaction.

Scheme Booklet

The Scheme Booklet, which includes the Notice of Scheme Meeting, can be viewed and downloaded at www.newcrest.com/investor-centre/schememeeting.

You can request a hard copy of the Scheme Booklet by contacting Link Market Services Limited, on 1300 554 474 within Australia or +61 1300 554 474 outside Australia (between 8.30am and 7.30pm (Melbourne Time)).

Scheme Meeting

Newcrest gives notice that, by order of the Federal Court of Australia (Court) pursuant to section 411(1) of the Corporations Act, a meeting of holders of fully paid ordinary shares in Newcrest (Scheme Meeting) will be held on Friday, 13 October 2023 at 10.30am (Melbourne time).

The Scheme Meeting will be held at RACV City Club, 501 Bourke Street, Melbourne, Victoria and online at https://meetings.linkgroup.com/NCMSCHEME. To view the Notice of Scheme Meeting, please refer to Annexure 5 of the Scheme Booklet.

The Notice of Meeting includes information on participating in the Scheme Meeting and the business to be considered. The purpose of the Scheme Meeting is to consider and, if thought fit, agree to a scheme of arrangement proposed to be entered into between Newcrest and Newcrest Shareholders (with or without modification or conditions).

Voting, proxies and questions

Proxy and Voting Forms are also available at www.newcrest.com/investor-centre/scheme meeting .

For shares on the Australian and PNG Registers, Proxy and Voting Forms can be lodged online at https://investorcentre.linkgroup.com. For shares on the Canadian Register, Proxy and Voting Forms can be lodged online at www.meeting-vote.com. For beneficial owners holding through the Canadian Register, please refer to the instructions on your Voting Instruction Form.

Proxy and Voting Forms must be received by no later than 10.30am (Melbourne Time) on Wednesday, 11 October 2023 (for those holding Newcrest shares on the Canadian Register, your equivalent Eastern Time deadline is 7.30pm on Tuesday, 10 October 2023).

If you are unable to attend the Scheme Meeting or would like to cast your vote before the meeting, we encourage you to lodge a direct vote or a directed proxy as early as possible.

Shareholders as a whole will be provided with a reasonable opportunity to ask questions at the Scheme Meeting. Shareholders who choose to attend the Scheme Meeting online can ask written questions via the online platform or verbal questions by telephone by dialling 1800 497 114 (within Australia) or +61 2 9189 1123 (outside Australia) and using their unique personal identification number (PIN).

Shareholders may submit written questions ahead of the Scheme Meeting. Questions may be submitted:

online at https://investorcentre.linkgroup.com; or

by downloading the online shareholder question form available at www.newcrest.com/investor-centre/schememeeting and returning it by email to corporateaffairs@newcrest.com.au.

All questions must be received by 10.30am (Melbourne Time) on Wednesday, 11 October 2023. Please note that individual responses will not be sent to shareholders.

Further details

Further detailed information on all these matters is included in the Scheme Booklet, which I encourage you to read in full.

You should monitor the Newcrest website, where updates will be provided if it becomes necessary or appropriate to make alternative arrangements for the holding or conduct of the Scheme Meeting.

My fellow Directors and I look forward to your participation at the Scheme Meeting and appreciate your ongoing support.

Yours sincerely,

Peter Tomsett

Chairman

Newcrest Mining Limited

