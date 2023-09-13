Tata Elxsi Partners with Ateme to Enable Fastest Launch of FAST Services

Strategic alliance to accelerate time-to-market for content and service providers launching FAST channels

BENGALURU, India and PARIS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global leader in product engineering and innovation-led design services, announced a strategic alliance with Ateme, a global leader in video compression, delivery, and streaming solutions with innovation at its core, to deliver a pre-integrated FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channel deployment solution.

Tata Elxsi's OTT delivery platform, TEPlay, combined with Ateme's NEA Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) solution, is poised to help linear TV providers seamlessly transition from satellite-only services to streaming platforms. Incorporating FAST services empowers existing SVOD players to broaden their user base and revenue streams. This partnership is set to accelerate time-to-market for content and service providers launching FAST channels, enhance viewer satisfaction, and amplify return on investment.

The FAST solution is pre-integrated with leading direct and programmatic ad delivery platforms. This facilitates the swift launch of ad-based services, generating new revenue streams. Additionally, the joint solution delivers an exceptional viewer experience with Tata Elxsi's Design Digital proposition, ensuring an intuitive UI/UX and AI-enabled personalization, search, and content discovery.

Leveraging manifest manipulation technology from Ateme, the joint FAST solution offers remarkable compute efficiency, minimizing operational costs and enabling targeted advertising to bolster revenue streams and enhance viewer satisfaction. Focused on improving consumer satisfaction, Tata Elxsi and Ateme are committed to the solution's end-to-end success, continued operational efficiency, and global footprint.

KP Sreekumar, VP - Media and Communication at Tata Elxsi, said, "Through this collaboration with Ateme, we are simplifying the complexity of deploying FAST channels by overseeing it end-to-end and simultaneously delivering a great experience. Our shared vision is to usher in a new era of seamless content delivery underpinned by ad-based monetization."

Ahmed Swidan, Director of Personalized TV at Ateme, said, "In a world inundated with choices, many viewers crave the refreshing 'lean-back' experience of linear TV - while still getting the content they want. We are excited to enable this with Tata Elxsi. Our joint solution for FAST channels empowers content and service providers to leverage their VOD archives for more engaged audiences and new revenue streams."

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading design and technology services providers across industries, including Automotive, Broadcast and Media, Healthcare, and Telecom.

Tata Elxsi works with leading Pay TV operators, MSOs (Multi-Service Operators), content providers and studios. To develop, deploy, and manage innovative services and applications to foster subscriber loyalty and drive revenue growth. This is backed by over 30 years of deep specialization in video and OTT engineering & operations, world-leading design digital capabilities, and a global delivery presence. For additional information, visit www.tataelxsi.com.

Meet Tata Elxsi at IBC 2023 - Booth 1.B33.

For more information, visit https://asset.tataelxsi.com/ibc-2023.

About ATEME

Ateme is a global leader in video compression and delivery solutions, helping tier-one content providers, service providers and streaming platforms boost their viewers' engagement and reduce churn.

Leveraging an R&D task force unique in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services, and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond offering technological agility, Ateme partners with its customers, offering flexible business models that match their financial priorities.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

