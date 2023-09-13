Multiplier Named No. 1 Most Implementable Employer of Record and Leader in G2's Fall Report

Multiplier has won a record number of accolades including being named #1 in the Implementation Index among 44 players in the EOR category ahead of many more other enterprises. With this, Multiplier achieves the highest customer satisfaction score out of all contenders in the same category.

LONDON and SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiplier, a leading global workforce management platform, today announces that it has been named a Leader in G2's Fall 2023 Report in the Employer of Record category. The honour comes hand-in-hand with an achievement of being ranked #1 in the Implementation Index in EoR ahead of 44 players.

In addition to this remarkable feat, Multiplier has earned a staggering 56 badges in total, af?rming its unwavering dedication to excellence in global workforce management, payroll and global expansion support.

The business landscape is rapidly evolving, with companies of all sizes and industries increasingly seeking ef?cient and cost-effective solutions for international expansion. The recognition as the Leader in G2's Fall 2023 Report for Employer of Record re?ects Multiplier's pivotal role in addressing these evolving needs.

As international markets become more accessible, businesses are faced with intricate legal and administrative challenges. This is where Multiplier steps in, simplifying complex processes, ensuring compliance with local labor laws, and facilitating seamless cross-border operations.

By leveraging Multiplier's comprehensive suite of workforce management tools, companies can save signi?cant time and resources, allowing them to focus on their core mission.

" Multiplier delivers excellent EoR services , ensuring legal compliance in countries where we have employees, reducing the risks associated with global expansion. Secondly, Multiplier accelerates the onboarding process for new hires, enabling us to quickly and ef?ciently integrate talent from different locations." - 5/5 stars, Veri?ed User in Computer Software

Recent data indicates a surge in businesses adopting Employer of Record services. The savings in time and money are substantial, with an average of 50% reduction in the time required to onboard international talent and a 30% decrease in compliance-related costs. These ?gures underscore the transformative impact of Employer of Record systems on modern businesses, making Multiplier's top-ranking status all the more meaningful.

Commenting on this signi?cant achievement, Multiplier's CEO and co-founder, Sagar Khatri said: "We are immensely proud of this remarkable achievement. Multiplier's unwavering commitment to simplifying global workforce management has propelled us to the forefront of the Employer of Record industry. This recognition in G2's Fall 2023 Report re?ects our pivotal role in addressing the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.

We owe this achievement to our clients and partners, whose trust and support have fueled our journey. As we continue to innovate and rede?ne workforce management, Multiplier remains a beacon of excellence in the Employer of Record industry."

Multiplier's top position in the G2 Fall 2023 Report is not just a testament to its prowess but also a celebration of the positive impact it brings to businesses worldwide. As Multiplier continues to innovate and rede?ne workforce management, it remains a beacon of excellence in the Employer of Record industry.

Aside from being recognised as a Leader in Employer of Record, Multiplier has also been named the highest ranking in the following areas

Payroll Momentum Leader

Multi-country Payroll Momentum Leader

Multi-country Payroll Fastest Implementation [Mid-market]

Multi-country Payroll Best Relationship [Small business]

Multi-country Payroll Best Estimated ROI [Mid-market]

Most Implementable Payroll [Overall and Mid-market]

Employer of Record Best Relationship

Leader in the EOR Category - Grid Report

Best Relationship Index in Small Businesses - Report

High Performer in the Mid market segment for Multi-country Payroll

G2 rates products and sellers based on reviews gathered from Multiplier's user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. G2 applies a unique, patent-pending algorithm to this data to calculate the product's Implementation score.

The Implementation Index for Employer of Record (EOR) | Fall 2023 report is based on scores calculated using the G2 implementation algorithm from data collected through August 15, 2023.

Some of the reviews about Multiplier include:

"Happily using Multiplier as my employer of record. Customer service is great. All salary payments are made on time, usually 1 or 2 days in advance. The interface is intuitive and easy to use" - 5/5 stars, Veri?ed User in Computer Software

"Best EOR Service Provider. They [Multiplier] offer a seamless onboarding process which is completely online. We appreciate the use of technology to create a much needed product, as well as offering the cheapest price too" - 5/5 stars, Head of Finance Computer Games

Released each quarter, G2's Grid® Reports honour the world's leading software products across hundreds of categories. G2 recognition is based on customer satisfaction scores, derived directly from user reviews, and market presence, which includes consideration for seller size and social impact.

