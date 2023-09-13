Oxylabs: OxyCon 2023: Navigating the Future of Web Scraping and Data Extraction

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Web scraping, a pivotal tool in today's data-centric world, is evolving rapidly and changing industries every year. Learn more about this transformative technology at OxyCon, the industry's premier conference. Set to unravel today, on 13th September online, OxyCon, hosted by Oxylabs - web intelligence acquisition solution and premium proxy provider - promises a confluence of knowledge from eminent web scraping professionals.

OxyCon's experts will navigate attendees through the intricate maze of data-gathering systems, architectures, and challenges. The sessions, spanning across technological, business, and innovative tracks, aim to shape the future contours of web scraping.

"OxyCon stands as a testament to the evolution and potential of web scraping. This year, we're diving deeper into novel techniques, which help businesses with harnessing the vast potential of web data, and setting our sights on the future of data extraction. It's not just a conference; it's a congregation of the industry's brightest minds and innovators." - Julius Cerniauskas, CEO at Oxylabs.

The Developer Track will center on advanced web scraping expertise. Alexander Lebedev, a notable contributor to Scrapy on GitHub and a seasoned expert with six years at Hotjar specializing in web scraping, will delve into the intricacies of creating data-on-demand services.

His presentation will encompass topics such as service architecture, leveraging asynchronous Python libraries, the ethics and efficiency of crawling, and utilizing AWS and Terraform for scalability.

In the Business Track, the focus will be on harnessing the vast potential of web data. Javier Velandia, RA Product Manager at Appgate, will present "Cybercriminal Footprint Erasure: Response Strategies." He will unravel the methods employed by cybercriminals to obscure fraudulent pages from security systems. In addition, he will present strategies to counter these tactics and shed light on the relentless tug-of-war between cyber fraudsters and cybersecurity establishments.

Adding to the roster, Allen O'Neill, Co-Founder at SocialVoice.ai, will illuminate the nuances of gleaning insights from video data. Those in attendance will comprehend the paramount importance of video search, learn key techniques to uncover hidden video narratives and become acquainted with the core engineering and AI dilemmas in video insight analysis.

Meanwhile, the Legal panel will navigate the intricate crossroads of web scraping, AI, and the evolving legal terrains. This enlightening discussion aims to uncover the regulatory challenges and legal perspectives surrounding AI-powered web scraping. Participants will gain insights into the intricacies of budding legal structures and their ramifications on the industry.

Finally, in the upcoming OxyCon's Innovation Track, the spotlight will shine on the future horizons of web scraping. The panel discussion, "Web Scraping in 2023 and Beyond", will bring together industry vanguards to explore the next era of data extraction techniques and strategies.

Juras Juršenas, the COO at Oxylabs, will lead the conversation alongside Sash Sarangi, the progressive CEO of EMAlpha, and Ali Chaudhry, the visionary Founder of Veracious. Adding to the panel's depth will be Neil Emeigh, CEO of Rayobyte, celebrated for his staunch commitment to ethical data practices, and David Cohen, CTO of Datasembly, renowned for his expertise in data-centric solutions. Collectively, they will dissect the imminent challenges, prevailing trends, and potential opportunities set to shape the web scraping domain in the foreseeable future.

Adding depth to OxyCon's content, Andrius Kukšta from Oxylabs will present a session on "Leveraging Machine Learning for Web Scraping". Drawing from his extensive five-year journey intertwining ML with web scraping, he will underscore pivotal tools such as Oxylabs' Block Detection. Moreover, he will delve into the pivotal role of Large Language Models in data parsing and the symbiosis between ML and data extraction paradigms.

At the online OxyCon event, attendees can expect eight dynamic talks and panels, providing a comprehensive perspective on the constantly changing realm of web scraping. Covering technological, entrepreneurial, and innovative angles, OxyCon equips attendees with the knowledge and tools to redefine the next phase of data extraction and pioneer data-centric breakthroughs.

Reserve your spot at OxyCon 2023 now to harness the potential of data. Sign up at no cost here .

About Oxylabs

Established in 2015, Oxylabs is a web intelligence acquisition solution and premium proxy provider, enabling companies of all sizes to utilize the power of big data. Constant innovation, an extensive patent portfolio, and a focus on ethics have allowed Oxylabs to become a global leader in the web intelligence collection industry and forge close ties with dozens of Fortune Global 500 companies. In 2022 and 2023, Oxylabs was named Europe's fastest-growing web intelligence acquisition company in the Financial Times' FT 1000 list. For more information, please visit: https://oxylabs.io/

