A Polish research team has developed a micro compressed air storage system that could be used in residential and industrial buildings where additional low-temperature waste heat is available. The system is claimed to have optimal control of the compressed air expansion process performance via pulse width modulation (PWM).Researchers from the AGH University of Science and Technology in Poland have constructed a micro compressed air energy storage (CAES) system based on a reciprocating drive air expander. The novel solution is intended for use in residential and industrial applications requiring ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...