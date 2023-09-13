Teralight has completed Israel's largest floating PV project, deploying 31 MW of capacity on two water reservoirs in the northern part of the country, at an estimated project cost of $33.8 million.Teralight has finished building Israel's largest floating PV project. The Israeli renewable energy developer said it built the 31 MW facility at the northern Israeli Kibbutz of Ma'ayan Tzvi. The floating PV system is deployed on two water resources of the kibbutz, on a total area of 350,000 square meters. According to the press release, it was the first PV system in the world to use the sun-tracking ...

