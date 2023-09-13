Central, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2023) - Fetford Financial, a distinguished investment management company operating out of Hong Kong, has pledged $1 million to support the ongoing relief efforts in Morocco following the catastrophic earthquake that struck the nation on September 8, 2023.

Expressing sympathy for the lives lost and the widespread devastation caused by the earthquake, Clive Cooke, CEO of Fetford Financial, declared the company's commitment to assisting the earthquake victims and bolstering relief efforts.

By making this donation, Fetford Financial aims to provide vital resources such as food, clean water, shelter, and medical care to those affected by the disaster. The company will also work closely with local organisations to extend financial aid to families and individuals who have suffered the loss of their homes or businesses.

"We are committed to helping the people of Morocco recover from this tragedy," said Clive Cooke. "We hope that our donation will make a difference in the lives of those who have been affected."

In addition to its donation, Fetford Financial will offer pro bono financial services to earthquake survivors. The firm's skilled financial advisors have offered to work closely with survivors to assess their financial situations and offer a plan for rebuilding their lives.

Clive Cooke expressed the company's commitment, saying, "We understand the challenges facing the Moroccan people, and we'll do what we can to help them get back on their feet after such a traumatic event."

Fetford Financial has a proud history of charity giving, spanning disaster relief, education, and healthcare. The company was recently commended by The Child Development Foundation, CDF Belize, for its work to provide help and assistance to women and children against abuse in Belize.

About Fetford Financial:

Fetford Financial is a prominent investment management company with a legacy of over five years of excellence in the Asia-Pacific region. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Fetford Financial brings an informed and experienced perspective to global developments, enabling clients to capitalize on opportunities and potential in high-growth markets.

Contact Name: Clive Cooke (CEO)

Email: info@fetfordfinancial.com

Location: Wheelock House, 20 Pedder Street, Central, Hong Kong

Tel: +852 8193 1790

Website: https://fetfordfinancial.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180468