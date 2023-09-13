U.S. Military Bases and Commercial Airports Can Use This Environmentally Superior Technology with Assurance of Performance

Clayton, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2023) - Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM), a leading global manufacturer of high-quality firefighting foams, announced today that its SOLBERG® 3% MIL-SPEC Synthetic Fluorine-Free Foam (SFFF) is the first fluorine-free firefighting foam concentrate to be added to the Department of Defense Qualified Products List (QPL). Now that a fluorine-free foam has been added to the QPL, federal regulations mandate that airport authorities and other government agencies that are required to use MIL-SPEC-qualified products to transition from aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) to fluorine-free. SOLBERG 3% is the only fluorine-free foam that is currently on the QPL and available to the market.





Perimeter Solutions' SOLBERG® 3% MIL-SPEC SFF is the first fluorine-free foam to be added to the DoD Qualified Products List and is available to the market.



Since 1969, the industry has followed the MIL-F-24385 specification, which required the use of AFFF. Moving toward more sustainable technology, MIL-PRF-32725 (I1), a new specification for land-based, fresh-water applications for fluorine-free foams was released in January 2023. Manufactured in Green Bay, Wisconsin, SOLBERG 3% MIL-SPEC SFFF concentrate is specifically designed for fast knockdown and extinguishment of gasoline and Jet A fuel spill fires as identified in MIL-PRF-32725 (I1), easily exceeding expansion ratio, burn back, and 25% drain-time performance requirements. It is biodegradable and non-persistent, contains no siloxanes or intentionally added per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and is compatible with multiple equipment systems.

"We are an industry leader in fluorine-free foam technology, having developed fluorine-free foam solutions since the early 2000s. SOLBERG 3% MIL-SPEC SFFF is our fourth-generation fluorine-free product, and we are proud that it is the first to be added to the QPL," says Craig McDonnell, Vice Present, General Manager of Perimeter Solutions' Americas Suppressants and Prevention & Protection. "SOLBERG 3% MIL-SPEC SFF is available now, and Perimeter Solutions is ready to assist the market in making the transition to fluorine-free foam today. The introduction of SOLBERG 3% MIL-SPEC SFFF demonstrates our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that not only meet the highest industry performance standards, but also minimize their impact on the environment."

McDonnell adds that Perimeter Solutions' internal testing confirms the performance of SOLBERG 3% MIL-SPEC SFFF in salt water, an advantage for customers, as many water sources contain high levels of minerals or salts that affect foam performance. He says Perimeter is also a proven partner of the military, having supplied the Air Force with foam for their Aircraft Rescue Firefighting foam transition from 2015-2016, delivering 418,000 gallons to 183 locations around the world.

"While some foam manufacturers have decided not to participate in the new MIL-SPEC qualification program and have either stopped or are planning to stop producing foam for the military and commercial markets that rely on MIL-SPEC foam, Perimeter Solutions remains committed to serving this market with high-quality fluorine-free foam solutions," adds Mark Siem, Business Development-Industrial, Chemist at Perimeter Solutions.

For more information about Perimeter Solutions and SOLBERG 3% MIL-SPEC SFFF, visit https://www.perimeter-solutions.com/en/class-b-foam/3-mil-spec-sfff/.

About Perimeter Solutions

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) is a premier global solutions provider, producing high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The company develops products that impact critically important issues of life - issues where there often is no room for error and the job doesn't offer second chances. At Perimeter, we characterize the solutions we develop as 'Trusted Solutions that Save' - because it underscores what we are trying to accomplish for our customers and the world at large. Perimeter Solutions produces major brands known throughout the world like PHOS-CHEK® and FIRE-TROL® retardant, foam concentrates and gel products; AUXQUIMIA® and SOLBERG® firefighting foam concentrates; and BIOGEMA® extinguishing agents and retardants. For more info on how we use our experience, responsibility, and integrity to deliver trusted solutions that help improve firefighting performance, visit: www.perimeter-solutions.com.

