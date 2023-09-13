Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2023) - Cipher Neutron Inc. ("Cipher Neutron" or "CN") is honoured to announce that is has been invited by the Government of Canada to send a delegate to Canada's official Trade Mission to India to be held from Monday, October 9 to Friday, October 13, 2023, in major cities of India including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi.

Gurjant Randhawa, President and CEO of Cipher Neutron, will represent the Company and its role in Green Hydrogen in Canada at these prestigious events.

Cipher Neutron's Participation in the Trade Mission

The participation of Cipher Neutron in this Canada-India Trade Mission is seen by the Company to be an important opportunity to feature the Company's Green AEM Hydrogen Electrolysers to interested parties in India.

Such sources of interest in India include government organizations as well as large and small businesses that seek affordable innovations to reduce their Greenhouse Gas Emissions.

Cipher Neutron's line of commercial Green AEM Hydrogen Electrolysers, which recently have been made available commercially in India, are expected to attract further interest in the Company both from potential strategic investors from India and also from the users of green hydrogen consumers throughout the country.

Team Canada Trade Mission to India

As part of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development will lead a Team Canada Trade Mission to India to help Canadian exporters and innovators from across the country to position themselves in this market by showcasing their capabilities and competitiveness and facilitate long-term trade and investment opportunities. Team Canada Trade Missions (TCTM) are Minister-led, enhanced trade missions to the Indo-Pacific region tied to Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy. These trade missions prioritize innovation sectors and seek to open doors for Canadian companies, from large and diverse businesses to SMEs.

Please see: https://www.tradecommissioner.gc.ca/campaign-campagne/india-inde.aspx?lang=eng

Gurjant Randhawa, President and CEO of Cipher Neutron, stated, "In the modern era of globalization, the Canada-India Trade Mission is an exceptional venue to further strengthen the strong relationship between our two countries, establish more significant economic ties, and create additional businesses between our nations. By participating in the trade mission, Cipher Neutron is expanding its presence in India and fosters the importance of interaction among business partners and government officials. As Canada extends its reach in India, Cipher Neutron is well placed to support international economic collaboration and welcomes this particular opportunity to further explore the Indian market and expand its operations."

About Cipher Neutron Inc.

Cipher Neutron is a rapidly growing disruptive technology company focused on AEM Electrolysers for Green Hydrogen production and Reversible Fuel Cells for power generation and Energy Storage Solutions. Cipher Neutron is a global group of scientists, engineers, technology developers, experts in hydrogen technology, investment bankers and people that have worked in hydrogen for decades. Cipher Neutron's innovative products, such as AEM Electrolysers and Reversible Fuel Cells have unique advantages over other Green Hydrogen production, power generation and energy storage solutions currently available in the global market. Please see: https://cipherneutron.com

For more information, please contact:

Gurjant Randhawa, CEO & President

Cipher Neutron Inc.

101 - 501 Alliance Avenue

Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1

+1 (647) 803-0002

grandhawa@cipherneutron.com

Nancy Massicotte

Vice-President Corporate Development

Cipher Neutron Inc.

+1 (604) 507-3377

nancy@irprocommunications.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events, financial performance, or business strategies of Cipher Neutron Inc. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in possible forward-looking statements. Cipher Neutron Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, if any, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Cipher Neutron Inc. reserves the right to modify, amend or update any information in this news release without prior notice. Cipher Neutron Inc. is not required and may not inform readers of any such changes or any updates to this news release to reflect subsequent developments.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180443