Vidatak, LLC: LanguageLine Solutions Integrates With VidaTalk, Pioneering Seamless Language Access for Healthcare Patients and Providers

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / LanguageLine Solutions, the world leader in language access and interpretation services, has announced a strategic partnership with Vidatak's innovative product, VidaTalk.









VidaTalk is the industry's premier multilingual point-of-care communication solution designed specifically for patients grappling with speech, hearing, and language barriers.

Unique in its industry, VidaTalk's inception and development were funded by the National Institutes of Health and underwent a meticulous five-year longitudinal study. This ensured its effectiveness in aiding critically ill, intubated, and "trached" patients, allowing them to convey their needs while speechless.

Nearly 3 million ICU patients in the U.S. each year are left suddenly speechless, in large part, because of the presence of artificial airways and mechanical ventilation. Communication disability is a significant factor contributing to adverse patient outcomes.

The VidaTalk Program has redesigned clinical workflow processes that reverse the normalization of speechlessness in the ICU.

The primary beneficiaries of VidaTalk extend beyond the ICU, spanning across patients with language or speech barriers and their healthcare providers. By partnering with LanguageLine, VidaTalk makes language access ubiquitous to the entire healthcare system, ensuring everyone who works in the hospital can seamlessly communicate. VidaTalk users have one-touch, on-demand access to LanguageLine's 23,000-plus interpreters in more than 240 languages.

"Our alliance with VidaTalk underscores our commitment to fostering health equity and ensuring that language is never a barrier," LanguageLine President and CEO Scott W. Klein said.

VidaTalk boasts over 100 words and phrases in 40 languages. This ensures bidirectional, bilingual communication at the point of care for speechless patients. When needed, there is also now an instant connection to live LanguageLine interpreters through a simple touchscreen tap.

The combined solution can be deployed on virtually any existing equipment within the healthcare facility or patient device that has internet or Wi-Fi connectivity.

"From our first conversation together, LanguageLine Solutions has shared the same vision and passion for quality, equitable care," Vidatak Founder and CEO Lance Patak said. "They have always sought out ways to empower our team and have consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence."

While VidaTalk had already revolutionized point-of-care communication, the partnership with LanguageLine Solutions takes it to the next level. Together, they ensure that healthcare providers can delve deeper into complex conversations with patients who are limited-English proficient. Transitioning from app-based communication to a live interpreter has never been more effortless and empowering.

About LanguageLine Solutions

LanguageLine has been the world leader in innovative language-access solutions since 1982. The company sets the global standard for phone, video, and onsite interpreting, as well as translation, localization, and testing and training for bilingual staff and interpreters. LanguageLine is trusted by more than 30,000 clients to enable communication with the limited English proficient, Deaf, and Hard-of-Hearing communities. LanguageLine provides the industry's fastest and most dependable access to nearly 23,000 professional linguists in more than 240 languages - 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

About Vidatak

Vidatak is a global leader in reducing health disparities for patients with speech, hearing, or language barriers by enabling access to communication across the healthcare system. VidaTalk gives all patients the opportunity to have a voice so that equitable care and outcomes are ubiquitous.

