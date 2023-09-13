Noram Lithium Corp.: Noram Lithium Provides Update on Zeus Lithium Project Process Development and Laboratory Testing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is providing an update on its 100% owned Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus" or the "Project"), located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Earlier this year, the Company initiated a third round of metallurgical testing for Zeus at Kemetco Research Inc ("Kemetco") based in Richmond, BC Canada. Since commencement of the program, a number of key results have been obtained to support the process design at Zeus which is based on known technology and is similar to other clay lithium projects in the United States.

The Company has developed an integrated mass and energy balance which models the process, from mineralized material coming from the open pit through to high-purity lithium carbonate product. The mass and energy balance is supported by the results from the current round of metallurgical testing and will be the basis for the upcoming engineering studies on the Project.

Highlights of the process development and laboratory work completed to-date:

Feed preparation/beneficiation - coarse material (+75 µm) is rejected ahead of leaching, resulting in a 10% reduction in material mass and a 40% reduction in acid-consuming calcite.

Sulphuric acid leaching - extraction of 89% lithium is achieved with 2 hours of retention time at 90°C.

Acid consumption has been reduced by approximately 20% by including a solid-liquid separation post leaching and recycling of the acid solution.

Iron and aluminum removal - successfully achieved using limestone with only 2.6% lithium loss to the iron-aluminum residue.

The process residues can be prepared for stable, long-term tailings storage using conventional process equipment.

Magnesium and sodium can be successfully removed from solution by crystallization with lithium losses of only 2.7%.

Overall lithium recovery for the process is estimated to be 83%.

"We have made some tremendous improvements to the process design for Zeus which we expect will result in more efficient operating and capital costs" stated Greg McCunn, CEO of Noram. "Currently, laboratory work is ongoing to support the production of high-purity lithium carbonate, which we expect in the coming weeks. In addition, we are undertaking important materials characterization test work to support permitting for the project, which will be ramping up in Q4 2023."

Further leach optimization work is currently being undertaken on higher-grade samples of approximately 1,450 ppm lithium to reflect the new high-grade mine plan (see news release dated September 6, 2023). Further improvements to lithium extraction in leaching may be achieved from the higher-grade samples.

Figure 1 - Zeus project simplified process flow diagram.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is focusing on advancing its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada an emerging lithium hub within the United States. With the upsurge in the electric vehicle and energy storage markets the Company aims to become a key participant in the domestic supply of lithium in the United States. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg McCunn, B.A.Sc., P.Eng., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and also Chief Executive Officer for Noram.

