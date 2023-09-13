Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of paid subscription units in Moberg Pharma AB (122/23)

The paid subscription units in Moberg Pharma AB will be delisted. Last trading day for MOB BTUwill be on September 13, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription units -------------------------------------- Short name: MOB BTU -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020678969 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 301270 -------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications on telephone +46 8 405 7280, or iss@nasdaq.com.