Mittwoch, 13.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
WKN: A3EGXK | ISIN: SE0020353928 | Ticker-Symbol: MB8
München
13.09.23
08:00 Uhr
0,800 Euro
+0,030
+3,90 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOBERG PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOBERG PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
13.09.2023 | 13:22
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of paid subscription units in Moberg Pharma AB (122/23)

The paid subscription units in Moberg Pharma AB will be delisted. Last trading
day for MOB BTUwill be on September 13, 2023. 



Instrument:  Paid subscription units
--------------------------------------
Short name:  MOB BTU        
--------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020678969      
--------------------------------------
Orderbook ID: 301270         
--------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications on telephone +46 8 405 7280, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
