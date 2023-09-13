Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.09.2023

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
13.09.23
09:15 Uhr
0,470 Euro
-0,026
-5,24 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
13.09.2023 | 13:34
Funding Circle Plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

DJ Funding Circle Plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company 
13-Sep-2023 / 12:01 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company 
Funding Circle, the lending platform for small business borrowers, is pleased to announce that Oliver White (CFO) and 
Morten Singleton (Director, Investor Relations) will provide a live presentation relating to the Funding Circle Half 
Year 2023 results via Investor Meet Company on 25th Sep 2023 at 12:00pm BST. 
 
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your 
Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation. 
 
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Funding Circle Holdings plc via: 
 
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/funding-circle-holdings-plc/register-investor 
Investors who already follow Funding Circle on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited. 
 
ENDS 
 
Enquiries: 
Funding Circle Investor Relations 
Morten Singleton (+44 7736 297 929) 
ir@fundingcircle.com 
 
Funding Circle Media Relations 
Abigail Whittaker (+44 7989 876136) 
press@fundingcircle.com 
 
Joint corporate brokers 
Investec: Mark James / Bruce Garrow (+44 20 7597 4000) 
Numis: Stephen Westgate / Jamie Loughborough (+44 20 7260 1000) 
 
Headland Consultancy 
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse (+44 20 3805 4822) 
 
About Funding Circle: 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform, with a material and growing presence in the US. Its 
mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. 
Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data 
and technology. 
For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, 
with robust and attractive returns. 
Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP16bn in credit to c.140,000 businesses. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  271266 
EQS News ID:  1725467 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1725467&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2023 07:01 ET (11:01 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
