Australian researchers are proposing a novel, learning-based H8 control method to enhance the performance of vanadium redox flow batteries in DC microgrids.Vanadium redox flow batteries are one of the most promising energy storage technologies today due to their low fire risk, long cycle life, and excellent scalability. However, in order to unlock the technology's full potential, further effort is needed toward the development of advanced control strategies. In order to enhance the stability and anti-interference ability of vanadium redox flow batteries in microgrids, a group of researchers led ...

