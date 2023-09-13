Rekor Systems, Inc.: Breakthrough Rekor Command Platform for AI-based Traffic Management Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Out-of-the-box secure SaaS AI-driven traffic management solution in AWS Marketplace simplifies and expedites procurement for government agencies to be at the forefront of digital infrastructure and roadway intelligence

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) (the "Company"), a trusted global authority in developing and delivering roadway intelligence using state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), today announced that its Rekor Command Platform is now available in AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Managing roadway events is increasingly challenging for Traffic Management Centers (TMC) and Departments of Transportation (DOT) as they struggle with limited staffing, legacy technology, and overwhelming and fragmented data from multiple disparate sources. In addition, these mission-critical agencies find themselves grappling to efficiently integrate new technologies within their established workflows and infrastructure. These challenges are compounded by the complex processes involved in new technology procurement and deployment.

With the introduction of Rekor Command in AWS Marketplace, TMCs and DOTs gain access to an out-of-the-box software as a service (SaaS) solution at the forefront of AI-powered traffic management, providing an efficient pathway to system deployment and delivery via standardized configurations made possible through its cloud native architecture. Using proprietary AI algorithms and technology, Rekor Command transforms raw roadway and mobility data into actionable insights, enabling customers to make informed, real-time and predictive decisions at greater speed. Rekor Command facilitates fast and accurate incident and event detection by utilizing and integrating a wide variety of data sets sourced from multiple roadway data providers across the ecosystem into a single source of truth. By using Rekor Command, agencies are able to more quickly identify and respond to incidents, enhance Traffic Incident Management (TIM) timelines, improve traffic flow, minimize the risk of secondary accidents, and enhance safety for roadway users and emergency responders.

Rekor Command being available in AWS Marketplace not only transforms the process of technology procurement and deployment, but also ensures continuous access to updated features, enhancing its utility and scalability over time. Furthermore, this accessibility extends to smaller agencies, promoting inclusivity, collaboration, and scalability across the spectrum of traffic management stakeholders.

"Our introduction of Rekor Command in AWS Marketplace provides cities, municipalities, and traffic management agencies seamless access to the forefront of AI-powered roadway management with just a few clicks", said David Desharnais, Rekor President and COO. "With the fusion of advanced AI, data integration, and an intuitive, easy-to-use interface, Rekor Command empowers agencies to conquer the complexities of real-time and predictive incident detection and response, streamline traffic flows and congestion, and enhance safety for all roadway users and stakeholders. This milestone reaffirms our mission to collect, connect, and transform the world's mobility data to make the most comprehensive roadway intelligence available for leading roadway and traffic management agencies around the world."

"Rekor's Command platform has been instrumental in helping us manage our roadways more effectively at the Traffic Management Center," said Mike Arellano, Deputy District Engineer, Austin District, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). "Using the advanced AI technology within Command, we now have a more comprehensive view of our roadways, which enables us to respond to roadway incidents and events more quickly and efficiently. It also provides necessary insights for us to improve traffic flows and has made our roadways safer, which is always our top priority. At TxDOT, we are building smarter, safer, and more efficient cities, and Rekor's Command platform is playing a critical role in achieving this goal."

Powered by and built on AWS, Rekor Command leverages a suite of AWS services, including Amazon SageMaker, Kafka (Amazon MSK), and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), to operate AI/ML, security, privacy, storage, streaming, and analytics at a global scale.

"AWS customers are increasingly relying on AWS Marketplace to streamline software licensing and procurement," said Ryan Reynolds, Transportation and Justice and Public Safety Manager at AWS. "We're delighted to have Rekor's AI powered solutions available in AWS Marketplace, helping customers address their most immediate needs and continue building innovative solutions."

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ:REKR) is a trusted global authority in developing and delivering roadway intelligence utilizing state-of-the-art AI and machine learning. Pioneering the implementation of digital infrastructure in our communities, Rekor is redefining infrastructure by collecting, connecting, and organizing the world's mobility data - laying the foundation for a digital-enabled operating system for the road. With our Rekor One Roadway Intelligence Engine at the foundation of our technology, we aggregate and transform trillions of data points into intelligence through proprietary computer vision, machine learning, and big data analytics that power our platforms and applications. Our solutions provide actionable insights that give governments and businesses a comprehensive picture of roadways while providing a collaborative environment that drives the world to be safer, greener, and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website: https://rekor.ai, and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, Twitter, Threads and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

