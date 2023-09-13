The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.: The Fresh Factory Receives Conditional Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange

CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (CSE:FRSH) (FRA:Q4Z) ("The Fresh Factory" or the "Company"), a mission-driven company for fresh, clean-label, and better-for-you food and beverage brands, is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") to list its subordinate voting shares (the "Shares") on the TSX-V.

"We are looking forward to working with the TSX-V and a broader community of potential investors as we continue to grow," said Bill Besenhofer, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of The Fresh Factory. "In addition, we would like to thank the Canadian Securities Exchange for providing a strong foundation and supporting our successful public launch in 2021, along with the market platform that enabled us to make The Fresh Factory what it is today."

Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company meeting certain customary conditions required by the TSX-V. The Fresh Factory will issue a news release once the TSX-V confirms the date when trading of the Shares is expected to commence on the TSX-V.

In connection with the listing of the Shares the TSX-V, the Company will submit a request to voluntarily delist its subordinate voting shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). Such delisting is expected to be effective on or shortly after the date the Shares commence trading on the TSX-V.

About The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.

The Fresh Factory is a vertically integrated company focused on accelerating the growth of the fresh, clean-label, plant-based food and beverage brands of tomorrow. The Fresh Factory owns or partners with emerging brands in the plant-based space to develop, manufacture, and sell products made from fresh produce and recognizable ingredients. It operates from its centrally located manufacturing facility near Chicago, serving customers across the United States. As a public-benefits corporation, The Fresh Factory is ESG-focused, driven to make a lighter, greener impact on the environment and a stronger, positive impact on local communities and the food system as a whole. Learn more about The Fresh Factory at www.thefreshfactory.co and find The Fresh Factory on social media at Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. To receive news and updates about The Fresh Factory, visit their website at www.thefreshfactory.co.

Contacts

Bill Besenhofer

CEO and Co-founder

1-877-495-1638

info@thefreshfactory.co

Alyssa Barry

Media and Investor Relations

1-877-495-1638

healthyinvestors@thefreshfactory.co

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, including, but not limited to, statements about future events or future performance, including statements about the Shares being listed on the TSXV and delisted from the CSE. In some cases, forward-looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "intends", "proposes", "anticipates", "targeted", "continues", "forecasts", "designed", "goal", "anticipate" or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, as well as trends identified by the Company affecting its industry, can be found in the final long-form prospectus of the Company dated November 10, 2021, and the Company's continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Such cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements made in this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

