Mittwoch, 13.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Anzeige

WKN: A1KCMJ | ISIN: NL0010389508 | Ticker-Symbol: TJH7
Stuttgart
13.09.23
10:30 Uhr
31,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.09.2023 | 13:36
SPS Commerce, Inc.: SPS Commerce Completes Acquisition of TIE Kinetix

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced it has completed the acquisition of TIE Kinetix, a leading provider of supply chain digitalization including EDI and e-invoicing in Europe.

"We are pleased to officially welcome TIE Kinetix employees and customers to our growing network of trading partners around the world," said Archie Black, CEO of SPS Commerce. "With the acquisition of TIE Kinetix, we believe SPS Commerce is well positioned to capitalize on the opportunity presented by mandatory e-invoicing regulations across Europe, while expanding our European presence to serve our growing network with access to international markets."

The Company will provide consolidated fourth quarter 2023 guidance and an update to the full year 2023 outlook in its third quarter financial results press release to be issued on October 26, 2023.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world's leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 115,000 companies in retail, grocery, distribution, supply, and logistics have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 90 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo and INFINITE RETAIL POWER are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, along with other SPS marks. Such marks may also be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.

SPS-F

Contact:
Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Irmina Blaszczyk
Lisa Laukkanen
SPSC@blueshirtgroup.com
415-217-4962


