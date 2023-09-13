Aytu BioPharma, Inc.: Aytu BioPharma to Present at LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the Company or "Aytu") (Nasdaq:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics, today announced that its CEO, Josh Disbrow, and CFO, Mark Oki, will be will be participating in the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference, being held on October 3-5, 2023, at Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Management will present on Wednesday, October 4th at 10:00am PT. A webcast link to listen to the presentation can be found on the investor relations page of the Company's website or accessed HERE. Management will also host one-on-one investor meetings on October 3rd and 4th.

To request a meeting with the Aytu management team, please contact your respective LD Micro representative or email the Company's investor relations team at AYTU@lythampartners.com.

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Aytu BioPharma is a pharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of commercial prescription therapeutics and consumer health products. The Company's prescription products include Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release antihistamine suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines available in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. Aytu's consumer health segment markets a range of over-the-counter medicines and consumer health products addressing a range of common conditions including diabetes, allergy, hair regrowth, and gastrointestinal conditions. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

