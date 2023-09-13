A French consortium, led by the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CRN), is launching a pilot project to build a 900 kW solar cycling path in southern France. The initiative, set to run from 2025 to 2028, aims to assess the performance and design of the PV facility.From pv magazine France CRN is leading a consortium in the development of "Ombrières PHotovoltaïquE grand LIneAire," a solar shading project along the ViaRhôna cycling route in southern France's Caderousse department, alongside the Rhône River. The pilot project aims to evaluate the integration of a PV facility into the ...

