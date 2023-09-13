In its latest monthly column for pv magazine, the European Technology and Innovation Platform for Photovoltaics (ETIP PV) presents the added benefits of digitalized PV systems, which it will also discuss in two events planned for the upcoming EU-PVSEC conference in Lisbon, Portugal. Smartly blending the wealth of PV energy with the advanced features of inverters can maximize the benefits of PV systems, according to ETIP PV.This year, the European Technology and Innovation Platform for Photovoltaics (ETIP PV) will organize two exciting parallel events at EU-PVSEC, which will take place from the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...