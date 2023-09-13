Cybersixgill Significantly Streamlines Cyber Threat Intelligence Reporting With New Investigation Report Builder

Key Takeaways:

The new Report Builder solves the challenge of arduous and time-consuming threat intelligence report creation by providing drag-and-drop usability to quickly generate, edit quickly, and duplicate reports.

A new feature allows threat and SOC analysts to quickly share detailed reports of findings, insights, and recommendations to stakeholders and gives MSSPs an easy way to share ROI and risk data with customers.

The Investigation Report Builder is immediately available for new and existing customers. More information is available here.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Cybersixgill, the global cyber threat intelligence data provider, introduced today its new Investigation Report Builder, an enhancement to its cyber threat intelligence (CTI) Investigative Portal designed to significantly ease the burden of reporting for threat and SOC analysts, threat hunters, and MSSPs.

Available immediately, the Investigation Report Builder accelerates custom report creation, enabling users to generate, edit, duplicate, or delete reports quickly. The new feature enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of cybersecurity professionals through streamlined communication of investigation findings, insights, and recommendations to clients and stakeholders. It also helps MSSPs easily communicate risk and ROI to customers.

"Reports of all kinds, ranging from strategic intelligence to operational intelligence reports, are invaluable to cyber threat intelligence practitioners. By harnessing the insights and analysis contained in these reports, practitioners can proactively defend their organization against cyber threats, strengthen its security posture, and safeguard critical assets from malicious actors," said Gabi Reish, Chief Product Officer for Cybersixgill. "Our new Report Builder has transformed the process of creating CTI reports, streamlining and expediting their development while ensuring accuracy, consistency, and relevance."

Investigation Report Builder: A Painkiller for CTI Reporting

Cybersixgill's new Report Builder allows users to easily generate custom reports by collecting intelligence components from Cybersixgill's Investigative Portal platform and organizing them in a report template without requiring manual input. Designed for greater efficiency and organization, the feature simplifies how threat analysts and MSSPs communicate investigation findings, insights, and recommendations and enables a broader understanding of the organization's risk posture for multiple internal and external stakeholders.

The Investigation Report Builder enables generation of a wide variety of CTI reports, including incident response reports, risk and compliance reports, executive-level communications, and third-party risk reports, among others.

A video walk-through of Cybersixgill's new Report Builder is available here.

About Cybersixgill

Cybersixgill continuously collects and exposes the earliest indications of risk by threat actors moments after they surface on the clear, deep, and dark web. The company's vast intelligence data lake, derived from millions of underground sources, is processed, correlated, and enriched using automation and advanced AI. Cybersixgill captures, processes, and alerts teams to emerging threats, TTPs, IOCs, and their exposure to risk based on each organization's complete attack surface and internal context. Its expert intelligence and insights, available through a range of seamlessly integrated options, enable customers to pre-empt threats before they materialize into attacks. The company serves and partners with global enterprises, financial institutions, MSSPs, and government and law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit https://www.cybersixgill.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. To schedule a demo, please visit https://cybersixgill.com/book-a-demo.

