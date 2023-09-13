MZ North America: MZ Group to Sponsor Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference September 19, 2023

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / MZ, a global investor relations leader, today announced their participation as sponsors of the Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference taking place September 19, 2023 at the Minneapolis Marriott City Center Hotel in Minneapolis, MN.

Northland Capital Markets' Institutional Investor Conference gives top institutional investors access to leading publicly traded small- and mid-cap companies within Northland's research verticals. Conference features include direct access to senior management via one-one and small group meetings and networking events. Several of MZ's clients will be attending this year's conference. During the conference, attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about MZ's full suite of investor relations solutions for private and public companies.

"Within investor relations, the role of personalized, one-on-one engagements between companies and investors remains paramount," said Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer of MZ North America. "We find that direct communication between our clients, analysts and investors serves to foster stronger relationships, and interactions that yield better insight and understanding of a company's investment thesis. The exceptional team at Northland provides a full range of solutions that combine Wall Street experience with Midwestern values, and we look forward to sponsoring this year's conference and the opportunity to network with everyone attending."

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact your Northland Capital Markets representative or email Greg Falesnik at greg@mzgroup.us.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global investor relations leader with over 250 employees and 800 clients across 12 different exchanges. For over 25 years, MZ has implemented award winning investor relations programs and developed a reputation for delivering tangible, measured results via its robust suite of services. MZ's one-stop-shop platform serves management teams at public and private companies, including SPACs and IPOs. The platform leverages strategic financial communications, industry-leading investment community outreach, public relations, financial media, ESG consulting and software, a market intelligence desk, and technology solutions spanning investor relations websites, conference call/webcasting, video production and XBRL/Edgar filing services. MZ maintains a global footprint with professionals located throughout every time zone in North America, and in Taipei and São Paulo. MZ's growth continues to accelerate with innovative products and services for its client base of high-quality companies. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About Northland Securities, Inc.

Northland Capital Markets is the trade name for certain capital markets and investment banking services of Northland Securities, Inc. Northland provides financing and M&A advisory services to our corporate clients and strong, actionable research-driven ideas for our institutional investors. Our research group provides its institutional clients in-depth research on leading small- and mid-cap companies in the growth sectors of the economy. Northland has industry sector expertise in Business and Tech-Enabled Services, Energy, Financials, Healthcare, and Technology. Northland Securities, Inc., Member FINRA and SIPC, Registered with SEC and MSRB, is a diversified financial services firm, offering investment and finance services for government entities, financial institutions, non-profit organizations, and individual investors. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Northland Securities has branch offices in Colorado, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. For more information, news, and contacts please visit www.northlandsecurities.com.

