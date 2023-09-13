Sunset Learning Institute Achieves PeopleCert Accreditation, Expanding ITIL Training Portfolio

Sunset Learning Institute is thrilled to announce that they have successfully obtained PeopleCert accreditation, enabling the company to enhance their offerings with a comprehensive range of ITIL (Information Technology Infrastructure Library) training courses.

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Sunset Learning Institute (SLI), a leading provider in developing and delivering technical training, is thrilled to announce that they have successfully obtained PeopleCert accreditation, enabling the company to enhance their offerings with a comprehensive range of ITIL (Information Technology Infrastructure Library) training courses. ITIL is a set of practices for IT service management that aligns IT services with the needs of businesses. As organizations increasingly rely on technology to drive their operations, ITIL knowledge and certification have become essential for IT professionals and organizations looking to optimize their IT service delivery.









PeopleCert is globally recognized for its rigorous standards and commitment to quality in professional development and training. With this new certification, Sunset Learning Institute is now positioned to deliver world-class ITIL training programs to professionals seeking to advance their skills in IT service management.

"We are excited to provide ITIL knowledge and training to thousands of companies and their employees worldwide. This offering allows SLI to expand its product and content offerings to better serve our joint learners throughout their careers in technology. We are in an even stronger position to advance our collective mission and empower today's workforce with the needed skills for tomorrow," says SLI CEO Rick Morgan.

As part of their commitment to provide accessible and flexible learning options, SLI will offer both in-person and virtual ITIL training courses, accommodating the diverse needs of their clientele.

For more information about Sunset Learning's ITIL training programs or to enroll in a course, please visit https://www.sunsetlearning.com/technology/itil/.

About Sunset Learning Institute

Sunset Learning Institute offers comprehensive technical training solutions to companies, enabling them to achieve success through life-long learning. Our services are provided as events, projects, or managed services, equipping businesses with the resources needed to stay ahead in the ever-evolving market. Our technical learning solutions are tailored to drive long-term success and ensure businesses are well-equipped to tackle the challenges of tomorrow. With our expertise, businesses have the opportunity to take advantage of the latest technologies and stay ahead of the competition. Learn more about Sunset Learning Institute here.

Contact Information

Kristin Rosa

Director of Marketing

kmiller@sunsetlearning.com

SOURCE: Sunset Learning Institute

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783510/sunset-learning-institute-achieves-peoplecert-accreditation-expanding-itil-training-portfolio