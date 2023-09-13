PlantX Life Inc.: PlantX Adds Hand-Drawn 2d restaurant to XMarket Vegan Food Hall Lineup

First hand-drawn monochrome, 2-dimensional illusionary restaurant in U.S.A. becomes latest addition to initial food hall roster

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / PlantX Life Inc. (CSE:VEGA)(Frankfurt:WNT1)(OTC PINK:PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced that 2d restaurant , an Asian eatery that transports people into their own comic universe using monochrome illusions, will be added to the initial food lineup at the XMarket Vegan Food Hall as one of its six initial culinary concepts when the Midwest's largest vegan food hall officially opens at the end of September.

Located in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood, 2d restaurant is a café that transports guests to a two-dimensional city of Japan. The entire dining room was hand-drawn giving guests the impression of walking into a comic book providing a unique and memorable dining experience. The innovative restaurant concept was developed by wife and husband duo Vanessa Thanh Vu and Kevin Yu. The food and beverage menu is equally inspirational. Award-winning chef Kevin Yu serves a variety of trendy gourmet Asian treats from Japanese mochi donuts, Vietnamese coffee, Taiwanese fried chicken sandwiches, Taiwanese boba tea and handcrafted beverages.

"With the addition of 2d restaurant and its comic book-inspired aesthetic, our vegan food hall is truly going to stand out," said PlantX CEO Lorne Rapkin. "Designed with the same hand-drawn black and white artwork that has made the Lake View restaurant a hit with foodies and the Instagram crowd, our food hall guests will enjoy heavenly 2d restaurant specialties like Japanese mochi donuts, Vietnamese coffee, Taiwanese fried chicken sandwiches, and more in a memorable setting. Come to our grand opening on October 5 and see for yourself!"

Added 2d restaurant founder Kevin Yu, "We're thrilled to announce our exciting collaboration with PlantX, perfectly aligned with 2d restaurant's mission of bringing joy to our community. This partnership allows us to introduce an extraordinary series of plant-based sweets and beverages that not only taste incredible but also contribute to a more sustainable planet. As a delicious twist, we're proud to unveil our first plant-based mochi donut, adding a new dimension to our commitment to both great taste and environmental responsibility."."

Opened in February 2022, 2d restaurant is located at 3155 N. Halsted Street in the heart of Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood.

About PlantX Life

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, PlantX offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. PlantX also has other brands in the PlantX portfolio including a juice brand, a coffee company, a plant shop, and brick-and-mortar grocery stores. PlantX uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. PlantX's digital presence eliminates entry barriers for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

About 2d restaurant

2d restaurant, the first hand-drawn two-dimensional eatery in the U.S. created by award-winning designer Vanessa Thanh Vu and her husband chef Kevin Yu. The restaurant offers a unique dining experience reminiscent of a comic book with a menu features a diverse range of Asian delicacies, from Taiwanese fried chicken sandwiches to Japanese mochi donuts. Recognized as Best of Chicago 2022 and a top 20 donut shop, 2d restaurant has garnered praise from ABC, NBC, Eater Chicago, and more, solidifying its status as a must-visit hotspot in the windy city.

