Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2023) - Upland Capital Group (Upland) announces the launch of a new website to introduce their new branding strategy as well as provide brokers with new functionality and ease of use for doing business.

Upland is proud to introduce their new Upland Specialty Insurance brand for their specialty property/casualty insurance product lines. "We felt that the new brand better clarifies our product offerings within the excess and surplus lines market," stated James Damonte, Upland's CUO and president of insurance operations. "The Upland Specialty Insurance branding will align with all customer-facing products and services within the organization." These include Upland's excess transportation, construction casualty, excess casualty, primary general liability and excess public entity liability insurance products.

Working in conjunction with the new branding strategy promotion, Upland also launched a new website to create a single source for product information as well as easy access for broker and insured requests (https://www.uplandcapgroup.com). The new site's functionality includes access to loss run requests, initial submission requests, claims reporting and new appointment requests. "Our upgraded site offers a convenient resource for our brokers to easily obtain data or initiate submissions quickly and efficiently, enhancing our commitment to industry-leading client servicing," Damonte added.

In the company's first full year of operation, Upland produced $186mm in gross written premium and generated a GAAP net profit of approximately $500k. The company's premium production is expected to approach $300mm by year end 2023.

About Upland Capital Group

Upland Capital Group, Inc. is an AM Best rated "A-" VIII specialty property/casualty insurer headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Through its wholly owned insurance carrier, Upland Specialty Insurance Company, the company markets, underwrites and services wholesale specialty insurance products in select markets to include excess transportation, construction casualty, excess casualty, primary general liability and excess public entity.

Media Contact: Blake Zipoy, Marketing and Communications, bzipoy@uplandcapgroup.com

