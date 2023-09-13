MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. ("MACOM") announced that it will host live demonstrations at European Microwave Week (EuMW) 2023. MACOM will host these demonstrations in Booth #305C in Berlin, Germany, from September 19 September 21, 2023.

MACOM's product management and applications engineering teams will provide in-depth explanations of the solutions provided by its broad RF and microwave IC and modules portfolio. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and interact with staff during these live demonstrations. The demonstrations will feature MACOM's new 70nm mHEMT and 100 nm GaN process technologies.

Live Product Demonstrations

Ka-Band TR MMIC: MACOM 100nm GaN Technology

Ultra Low Noise Ka-Band LNA: MACOM 70nm mHEMT Technology

Showcase of New Products and Capabilities

50 GHz High Performance Externally Modulated Fiber Optic Link

Digitally Controlled Compact Linearizer Module Platform for TWT Amplifiers

High Performance Monolithic AlGaAs PIN Limiter for Ka-Band

Connectorized AlGaAs Single Pole Two-Throw High Power Switch with Driver up to 50 GHz

7 KW to 150 W MACOM Pure Carbide High Voltage L-Band GaN Power Amplifiers

200 Watt Doherty Power Amplifiers for C-Band 5G Applications

We invite attendees to Booth #305C to meet with MACOM's engineers to learn more about our newest products and MACOM's broad portfolio.

EuMW 2023 Information:

Messe Berlin HUB27

Tuesday, 19 September: 9:30 am 6:00 pm

Wednesday, 20 September: 9:30 am 5:30 pm?

Thursday, 21 September: 9:30 am 4:30 pm

For more information about EuMW 2023, please visit www.eumweek.com.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense, and Data Center industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.

