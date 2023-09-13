Led by Insight Partners and OAPC, the commitments will further Advantive's momentum as it continues to execute strategic initiatives

Advantive ("the Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical software for specialty manufacturing and distribution businesses, today announced a strategic growth recapitalization led by a group of investors that includes Insight Partners and OA Private Capital ("OAPC").

Advantive was formed in 2022 by TA Associates ("TA"), a leading global private equity firm, and ST6, an experienced team of software operating executives. Together with a newly recruited leadership team, TA and ST6 combined the strengths of several market leading businesses to create Advantive, establishing an overall leader in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) and Statistical Process Control (SPC) software. TA remains the largest shareholder of Advantive and is also reinvesting in the Company as part of the recapitalization.

"Advantive was built with a clear mission of modernizing and optimizing the manufacturing and distribution lifecycle. This new financing, along with TA's recommitment, further validates our strategy and ability to drive transformational outcomes for our customers," said Benoit de la Tour, CEO of Advantive. "With the support of our new investors and longstanding partners, TA and ST6, we look forward to meaningfully scaling the business to meet the evolving needs of our customers and market."

Today, Advantive provides purpose-built software to more than 5,000 customers globally, with solutions for every aspect of the manufacturing and distribution lifecycle, including plant scheduling, order management, sales order forecasting and pricing, e-Commerce and delivery. With Advantive's software, customers have the support to streamline complex processes, optimize operations visibility and throughput, and drive improved quality, profitability, and revenue growth.

"We created Advantive to capitalize on the growing and attractive segments within the manufacturing and distribution industries. The business has almost tripled its revenues and profits over the last two years, but most satisfying is the number of new jobs that have been created and opportunities for advancement afforded to Advantive employees," said Hythem El-Nazer, Managing Director at TA. "We believe in the future opportunity of the business and are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Advantive's management team, alongside our new co-investors, as we advance the Company's mission."

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Advantive has grown to more than 500 total employees and operates in 14 countries.

"We are very proud of what the Advantive team has accomplished in the last two years against an exceedingly challenging operating environment," said Mark Friedman, Executive Chairman of Advantive and Managing Director at ST6. "We are pleased to welcome Insight Partners, OAPC and our other new investors to Advantive, and are thrilled to partner with them as we write the next chapter of the Company's journey."

The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Advantive

Advantive is a leading provider of mission-critical software for specialty manufacturing and distribution companies, offering purpose-built ERP, MES and SPC software solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers. Serving over 5,000 customers and operating in 14 countries, Advantive's software solutions streamline complex processes, optimize operations visibility and throughput, and drive improved quality, profitability, and revenue growth. Deeply embedded into key end-to-end workflows, Advantive's software uses automation, seamless integration and real-time data to streamline plant scheduling, order management, quality control, sales order forecasting and pricing, ecommerce and delivery making the complex, simple. More information about Advantive can be found at https://advantive.com.

About TA

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its five target industries technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has over 150 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com.

About ST6

ST6 is an elite team of software operating executives that partner with private equity sponsors to transform software companies and accelerate value creation.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2022, the firm has over $75B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 750 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with right-sized, right-time practical, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

