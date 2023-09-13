Seasoned Executive Brings Over 15 Years of Experience in Business Development, Client Relations, and Capital Formation to Angelo Gordon

Angelo, Gordon Co., L.P. ("Angelo Gordon" or the "Firm"), a $73* billion alternative investment firm focused on credit and real estate investing, today announced that Maja Lindstrom, former Managing Director, EMEA Business Development at Barings, has joined the Firm as a Managing Director in its Client Partnership Group. A seasoned executive with more than 15 years of business development and investor relations experience, Ms. Lindstrom will spearhead the expansion of Angelo Gordon's client base in Northern Europe and Israel. Based in Copenhagen, she reports to Alan Isenberg, Global Head of Angelo Gordon's Client Partnership Group.

"We are thrilled to welcome Maja to Angelo Gordon as we seek to expand our boots-on-the-ground presence and institutional network in Europe," said Mr. Isenberg. "We believe Maja's significant experience and broad institutional relationships position us well to bring new opportunities to a highly sophisticated investor community."

"Angelo Gordon is well-recognized by institutional investors globally, and I am pleased to join the Firm at this exciting time in its evolution. I look forward to helping grow and diversify our client base while also servicing existing longstanding Angelo Gordon partners," Ms. Lindstrom added.

Prior to Barings, Ms. Lindstrom served as a Director, EMEA Business Development at Babson Capital Management. Earlier in her career, she held roles on the investor relations and sales teams at Armajaro Asset Management and Storm Capital Management. Ms. Lindstrom graduated with honors from Westminster University, with a Bachelor of Arts in Business and concentrations in finance and marketing.

ABOUT ANGELO, GORDON CO., L.P.

Angelo, Gordon Co., L.P. ("Angelo Gordon") is a leading alternative investment firm founded in November 1988. The firm currently manages approximately $73 billion* with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 650 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with associated offices elsewhere in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.

*Angelo Gordon's (the "firm") currently stated AUM of approximately $73 billion as of December 31, 2022 reflects fund-level asset-related leverage. Prior to May 15, 2023, the firm calculated its AUM as net assets under management excluding leverage, which resulted in firm AUM of approximately $53 billion as of December 31, 2022. The difference reflects a change in the firm's AUM calculation methodology and not any material change to the firm's investment advisory business. For a description of the factors the firm considers when calculating AUM, please see the disclosure linked here

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230913598701/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA

For Angelo Gordon:

Kaitlin Bilby Stephanie Barry

(212) 692-8231 (212) 692-8266

Media@angelogordon.com

Amanda Shpiner/Nathaniel Garnick

Gasthalter Co.

(212) 257-4170