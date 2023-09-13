Stock Trend Capital Inc.: Stock Trend Capital Provides Update on its Investment in YOUNET, a Company Developing AI Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Stock Trend Capital Inc. (CSE:PUMP) (FRA:WCF) (OTC PINK:STOCF) (the "Company" or "Stock Trend") provides an update on its investment in YOUNET ("YOUNET"), a privately held Canadian company developing an artificial intelligence ("AI") platform called Rabbit AI.

On September 13, 2023, YOUNET announced the beta launch of its pioneering artificial platform called Rabbit AI. YOUNET's complete press release is referenced below.

YOUNET Unveils Its Rabbit AI Technology Designed To Become Your Personal Assistant That Works 24/7

Toronto, Ontario - (September 13, 2023) - YOUNET (the "Company") is pleased to announce the beta launch of its pioneering artificial intelligence platform called Rabbit AI. Rabbit AI is a model designed to become your personal assistant that works 24/7. This revolutionary platform may empower users to create a personalized AI model for themselves based on how they act at work yet without any coding expertise required.

The intention of Rabbit AI management is to make it accessible to everyone in the workplace. Whether you are a CEO or an employee, the platform can enable users to input data in various formats - text, files, or emails - through machine learning. Rabbit AI distills this data into useful insights and analyses to try to bring efficiency to the user's day-to-day tasks.

Among Rabbit AI's features is its seamless communication function. Users will be able to effortlessly interact with their Rabbit AI through a user-centric interface, seamlessly integrating AI applications into real-world scenarios. Central to the platform's architecture is its provision of real-time support, granting users immediate guidance and education.

Users will be able to put their Rabbit AI into action across multiple platforms such as Chrome Extension, CRM, Support Desk, Email, Web Form, Google Docs, and beyond. This adaptability should empower users to harness Rabbit AI's unique capabilities wherever they require it, allowing Rabbit AI to respond on their behalf effectively and quickly.

The project has secured financial support from some notable investors, including Stock Trend Capital (CSE:PUMP, PINK:STOCF) an investment issuer focused on AI technologies.

About Younet

Younet's mission is to advance machine intelligence for the positive enhancement of your work. Evolving from a groundbreaking idea in 2021, Younet is committed to automating human tasks through AI. Through innovation, Younet is determined to making your work easier and more efficient. www.younet.ai

About Stock Trend

Stock Trend Capital Inc. is an investment issuer primarily focused on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Canadian cannabis industries. The issuer intends to focus on investing in private and public entities with strong intellectual property, exceptional management and high growth potential that may be strategically positioned in the market.

