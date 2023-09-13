ATC-NY: CYRIN Introduces Two New Labs in Its Growing IT and DevOps Section

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / The CYRIN Cybersecurity Platform has introduced two new labs: Windows Operating Systems Fundamentals for Systems Administrators and Exploring the Windows and Linux Command Lines.









CYRIN's Newest Lab

CYRIN has an expanding IT and DevOps section and has introduced two new labs in that category. The newest lab, called Windows Operating Systems Fundamentals for Systems Administrators, is where students will learn the fundamentals of the Microsoft Management Console (MMC) for device and disk management. Here they will learn how to view events, manage users and user groups, and schedule tasks. They will also learn about the Windows Registry and how to view and change registry settings.

Why it's Important

This is important because Systems Administrators are constantly solving problems. They support, troubleshoot, and maintain computer servers and networks, and they are the professionals who make sure an organization's computer systems are functioning and meet the needs of the organization.

This new lab is mapped to NIST NICE Specialty Areas and NIST NICE Work Roles.

Specialty Areas:

Systems Administration (ADM)

Work Roles:

System Administrator (OM-ADM-001)

CYRIN's Second New Lab - Exploring the Windows and Linux Command Lines

This lab explores the Linux and Windows command lines, powerful tools that allow software developers, system administrators, and users to quickly and efficiently perform tasks without the need for a graphical user interface (GUI).

Command line interfaces eliminate the need for scrolling through and clicking on GUI tabs and dialogs. The ability to use the command line is essential for managing Linux servers that typically do not have graphical user interfaces. Many features of an operating system are only accessible through the command line, allowing you to harness the full power of the system. Furthermore, system administrators can use the command line to remotely control machines, automate tasks, and perform system maintenance.

This lab is also mapped to NIST NICE Specialty Areas and NIST NICE Work Roles.

Specialty Areas:

Systems Administration (ADM)

Work Roles:

System Administrator (OM-ADM-001)

Software Developer (SP-DEV-001)

CYRIN is designed for the seasoned cybersecurity professional or the student new to the field. Inexpensive and tailored for a 24/7 schedule, CYRIN labs, exercises and attack scenarios allow for training in a virtual cloud-based environment 365 days a year. Businesses can also use it as a test bed for new products. To learn more about CYRIN's content, visit our catalog page.

The Team

ATC-NY, based in Ithaca, NY, is the Cybersecurity division of Architecture Technology Corporation, and responsible for CYRIN development. They work with numerous commercial, educational and government agencies, including the Department of Defense, who helped support the effort to develop CYRIN.

About Architecture Technology Corporation

Architecture Technology Corporation (ATCorp) is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN. ATCorp specializes in advanced research and software-intensive solutions for complex problems in Information Security, Cybersecurity, Enterprise-Scale Network Computing, AI, and Machine Learning. To read more about their products and services, visit ATCorp at https://www.atcorp.com.

Contact Information

Paul O'Neill

Marketing Director, CYRIN

poneill@atcorp.com

508-588-4448

