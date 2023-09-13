EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: MTU Aero Engines AG
Die BlackRock, Inc., New York, New York, United States of America, hat uns gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG am 13.09.2023 im Zusammenhang mit der Überschreitung bzw. Erreichung der 10%-Schwelle oder einer höheren Schwelle vom 08.09.2023 über Folgendes informiert:
In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding notification requirements applicable to BlackRock's holding in MTU Aero Engines AG, please find below the response from us, BlackRock, Inc., and our subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Notifying Parties"):
In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:
In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the voting rights.
13.09.2023 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|MTU Aero Engines AG
|Dachauer Straße 665
|80995 München
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.mtu.de
|Ende der Mitteilung
|/ EQS News-Service
1725555 13.09.2023 CET/CEST